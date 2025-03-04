This Monday, The Spanish It advanced exclusively that the former transport minister, José Luis ÁbalosI would have placed Miss Asturias in a company dependent on his ministry when he ended his relationship with Jésica. In addition, they say that the now investigated by the Koldo case I would have sent 1,300 euros per bizum to both women For three months: between September and November 2019. But who is she?

Galician, Socialist and Miss Asturias: This is Claudia Montes

It’s about Claudia Montes in LogirailGalician by birth, although resident in Gijón. Known for being ‘Miss Asturias’ in the category of over 30 years in 2017, Montes has previously been in the focus of the news when He was lovingly related to singer David Bustamantewho at that time had separated from Paula Echevarría.

Claudia Montes He worked between December 2019 and February 2022 in Logirail, a Renfe subsidiary. Asturian railway sources confirmed the newspaper in November Commerce “That, in effect, he was working here for society that is in charge of logistics services on land, among which is charter bus when a train is thrown away or attending travelers before embarking.”

The Gijon newspaper revealed that Claudia is a model and image advisor, who before the competition declared that “I do not understand how we ask for so much equality if we do not respect each other between us. I always say that there is no ugly woman, but badly fixed.”

Montes is a strong socialist militant, which He came to present his candidacy for the PSOE primaries To appear in the electoral lists to the Congress of Deputies in the last general elections of 2023. However, he was left out for the lack of support from the Asturian Socialist Federation and threw in the towel.

In his social networks, he describes herself as “Worker, fighter and mother” and in his photos he shows his work and his social circle. In addition, a fan of Sporting de Gijón and devotee of the Virgin of Covadonga is declared.