Claudia Martinelli is the coach who gave the bronze medal to Italy during the 2024 Olympics: let’s get to know her better

Italy’s medal haul during the Paris Olympics was surprising for the work and dedication of athletes and coaches. One name stands out among the others for its determination and for the emotions it gave to the public: that of Claudia Mancinelli. His work has consecrated a new star of Italian sport: Sophia Raffaellinicknamed the “atomic ant”.

Who is the coach of the Olympic bronze? Let’s meet Claudia Martinelli

In her first Olympic participation, the twenty-year-old from Ancona shone in the competition all-around of rhythmic gymnastics, winning a medal with an enormous specific weight. Many commentators have defined the bronze Sofia’s result is worth gold, a symbol of her incredible talent and tenacity.

At the wheel was Claudia Mancinelli, a presence that has attracted media attention. The forty-year-old, who took over as coach a year ago after the unexpected farewell of Julieta Cantaluppi, played a decisive role in the success of the athletes. Also for the strong reaction he had against the judges of theall-around. When Raffaeli’s score was negatively affected, Mancinelli did not hesitate to point out the injustice, earning the admiration of viewers around the world.

Mancinelli’s reaction, which went viral on social media, drew praise for his determination and the confidence with which he defended his athlete. Many comments on her charm and beauty appeared from every corner of the globe, calling her a “goddess”.

Women have reevaluated their sexuality and others have confirmed it after seeing Claudia Mancinelli walk away pissed off with the judges for the points they continue to steal from Sofia Raffaeli.#OlympicGames#Paris2024pic.twitter.com/s37LMvzFAj — Serena 🫂♥️🖤 (@Rickae_22) August 9, 2024

Claudia Mancinelli is not just a former gymnast. She had a career in the entertainment world, acting in several Italian films before being called by the federation to lead the Olympic team in 2023. Her experience and charisma have proven to be fundamental to the success of Italian athletes.

I could watch this video 1000 more times and it will still make me cry because of Claudia Mancinelli’s reaction #OLYMPICGAMES https://t.co/ONoNhJwZZF — Ross♈️ (@Helectras) August 9, 2024

Sofia Raffaeli’s bronze marks an important chapter in the history of Italian rhythmic gymnastics, consecrating her as one of the brightest promises in world sport.

But behind every great athlete there is often a great coach. Claudia Mancinelli has proven to be up to this role, conquering the hearts of Italians, and not only.

