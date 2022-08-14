The separation between Shakira and Gerard Pique caused all the uproar in the entertainment world internationally. The surprise was even bigger because the couple had been together no less than 12 years. After the breakup, a whole series of controversies have arisen due to legal disputes over who would keep the children. Now it is speculated who would be the soccer player’s lover.

Gerard Piqué continues to monopolize the gaze of the press after revealing the name of the young woman with whom he would have been dating for a few months, and with whom he would have been unfaithful to the Colombian singer.

Gerard Piqué would have sent a message to Shakira after accepting that Milan and Sasha live in Miami. Photo: AP

find out who is Clara Chia Martinhow his bond with the player began and everything about the alleged new partner of the Spanish.

Who is Clara Chia Marti?

Although things seemed to have calmed down after the legal scandal between Shakira Y Gerard Piquéa well-known British newspaper causes a stir again by revealing the identity of the girl who would have a romantic relationship with the Barcelona player.

In a recent newspaper publication The Sunit can be read that Piqué’s new girlfriend responds to the name of Clara Chia Martin a 23-year-old public relations student, who would be dating the athlete since before he ended up with the interpreter of “I congratulate you”.

Clara Chia Marti is the name of the alleged new partner of Gerard Piqué. Photo: Twitter

How did you meet Gerard Piqué?

In a past publication of the newspaper El Periódico, it was said that the alleged couple of Gerard Piqué works at Cosmos, same production company in which the Spanish works. However, the rumors that she was the soccer player’s right hand were denied, since she would only be one more employee.

“ Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events. They have kept their relationship a secret, but everyone around them knows what is going on, ”details the publication of The Sun.

Gerard Piqué and the young woman with whom he would have had a relationship for several months.

How long have you been working at Kosmos?

On the other hand, The Sun explained that Clara Chia Martin would have joined Cosmos recently, so I wouldn’t know long Pique. Similarly, they pointed out that some co-workers who have communicated with the British media have said that both are very professional and hardly interact during working hours.

Likewise, in another part of the note it is clarified that, according to company sources, the couple is doing better than ever but they prefer to stay on the sidelines and not talk about their romance.

Clara Chia Marti works in the same company as Gerard Piqué. Photo: Twitter

Clara Chia Marti on Instagram

After it became known that a young blonde would be the new partner of Gerard Piqué after making his separation official Shakira, Clara Chia Martin She decided to stay away from social networks so that the various entertainment media do not ask her questions about her affair with the footballer.

Although her number of followers on Instagram is not small, the girl chose to have her profile strictly private and thus only share moments of her day to day with people close to her.

Gerard Piqué has taken business courses at Harvard University. Photo: AFP

The ‘reign test’ of Piqué’s infidelity to Shakira

According to the medium “El gordo y la flaca”, Gerard Piqué was seen with a young woman in a restaurant. According to the reporter, the video would have been recorded on February 22 of this year. “In this you can see Piqué with a blonde woman holding hands. From what the source tells me, they would have gone to the same restaurant between six and seven times, “said Martin.

Shakira confirms separation from Gerard Piqué

Through an official statement, the Colombian singer Shakira confirmed the end of her romantic relationship with Gerard Piqué. In this publication, the artist also asked for respect from the press for the emotional well-being of her two children.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” she expressed.