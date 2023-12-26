Piero Quispe He was crowned 'best player of the year' and became one of the great promises of Peruvian football, after Universitario de Deportes won League 1. The young man's mother, full of pride, could not help but burst into tears. crying before the award ceremony.

Who is Piero Quispe's girlfriend?

Piero Quispe's girlfriend is Cielo Berrios, a 20-year-old young woman, according to her Instagram account. There is not much knowledge about his life in particular, since he is not a well-known figure, but, along with Quispe, he stars in various photos and videos of trips and parties in Peru and other countries, where they also seem quite in love with each other. .

Piero Quispe and Cielo Berrios. Photo: LR/Instagram composition by Piero Quispe

Who is Piero Quispe?

Piero Aldaír Quispe Córdova is one of the revelation footballers of League 1 2023. His good performance with the ball led him to be crowned 'best player of the year'. At just over 20 years old, he was an icon of Universitario de Deportes. He now left the cream team and, as revealed by journalist Gustavo Peralta, the transfer of the player from the Peruvian team to the PUMAS of the Liga MX around 2 million dollars. This, without considering that the creamers will keep 10% of the pass in the event of a future sale.

How old is Piero Quispe?

The young revelation was born on August 14, 2001, so he is 22 years old currently. His partner would be 20, that is, Piero is two years older than Cielo Berrios.

