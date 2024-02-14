Originally from Minturno, he had been working in the Ostia Finance barracks for about a year: who is Christian Sodano

Those who knew him define Christian Sodano, the financier who committed the tragic double murder in Cisterna di Latina yesterday afternoon, a shy person who did not give confidence and who seemed to be hiding something. A huge tragedy, which saw Nicoletta Zomparelli and Renée Amato, aged 49 and 19 respectively, die of gunshots.

Yet another violent drama which, in this case, saw even two women die at the hands of a man. With a third of her that she was miraculously saved from the senseless wrath of those who said they loved her. It happened late yesterday afternoon at Cistern of Latinain a house located in the neighborhood which, ironically, is called San Valentino.

The one who carried out what can be defined as a massacre was Christian Sodano, a Marshal of the Financial Police 27 year old who around 5pm yesterday, Tuesday 13 February, went to the house of his ex-girlfriend, the 22 year old Desyrée Amato, to get clarification on the reasons for the end of their story. An interruption that he did not accept.

The tones would have become increasingly heated according to what emerged, so much so that the mother and the younger sister of the girl would have intervened to try to calm things down. This gesture of theirs, however, unleashed even more the anger of the 27-year-old, who took out his service weapon and began to shoot.

The shots reached and killed Nicoletta Zomparelli And Renee Amato, Desyrée's mother and sister. The latter, in a panic, managed to escape and lock herself in the bathroom, miraculously saving herself.

Christian Sodano, arrested shortly after in Latina, as mentioned, he is 27 years old. He was born in Minturno but had been working at the Guardia di Finanza port barracks for about a year Host. Not much has yet emerged about him. Some of his colleagues have defined him as a shy person, who didn't give much confidence and who almost never spoke. According to them, it looked like he had something to hide.