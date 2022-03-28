Actors Chris Rock and Will Smith have starred in an unforgettable moment in the Oscar Awards 2022. This Sunday, March 27, the comedian also made the mistake of making a burlesque comment about the illness of Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of the interpreter of “king richard”. For this reason, the new winner of the statuette for best actor took the stage to slap the presenter live and direct.

However, this would not have been the first scandal that the comic actor stars in this type of ceremonies. As you remember, after the 2016 award ceremony, several Hollywood stars demanded that Chris Rock stop presenting the Oscars.

Chris Rock at the 2016 Oscars

The comedian was the presenter of this ceremony twice some time ago, in 2005 and 2016, editions in which he starred in controversial moments. In 2016, there was a controversy with the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite, so Rock decided to welcome the 2022 Oscar Awards with a monologue in which he commented on this topic and the absence of ethnic minorities in the nominations.

At the time, Chris Rock was considered to be the voice of these communities, but after causing an uproar in Hollywood, some stars called for the actor to step down as host.

Chris Rock was the protagonist of scandals at the 2016 Oscar Awards. Photo: Instagram.

Who is Chris Rock?

Chris Rock is an American actor who recognized his talent in humor during his youth. The artist and his family moved to Brooklyn, New York, and in the mid-1980s, he began performing comedy sketches on the stages of the Cath a rising star network.

Eddie Murphy was part of the public on several occasions and thanks to him, Chris Rock made his film debut with the movie “Super detective in Hollywood 2”. It was in 1990 when the comedian achieved fame in the United States by participating for three years in the television program “Saturday night live”.

Likewise, the actor has shared productions with Billy Crystal, Jerry Seinfeld, Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler, among others. However, his great skill with his voices opened up more opportunities for him in the film world. Chris Rock participated in well-known projects, such as “Doctor Dolittle”, “Bee movie” and the “Madagascar” movies.