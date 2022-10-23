





When Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, some predicted he would be the most liberal leader of the Chinese Communist Party because of his low profile and family background. Ten years later, the reality is quite different.

After securing his third term at the head of the party, and therefore the country, on Sunday, and establishing himself as the most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, Xi has demonstrated relentless ambition, intolerance of dissent and a desire for control. that has infiltrated almost every aspect of everyday life in China.

Known at first as the husband of a popular singer, he emerged as a leader of apparent charisma and a deft political narrative that created a personal cult not seen since the days of Mao.

But little is known about his person or impulses.

“I challenge the conventional view that Xi Jinping seeks power for power’s sake,” Alfred L. Chan, author of a book on his life, told AFP. “I would say he craves power as a tool to fulfill his vision.”

“He really has a vision for China. He wants to see China as the most powerful country in the world,” said another biographer, Adrian Geiges.

In this vision he calls the “Chinese dream” or “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”, the Communist Party (CCP) plays a central role.

“Xi is a man of faith. For him, God is the Communist Party,” Kerry Brown wrote in her book “Xi: A Study in Power.” “The biggest mistake the rest of the world makes about Xi is not taking his faith seriously.”

– “Traumatized” –

Although his family was part of the party’s elite, Xi did not seem destined for this position. His father, Xi Zhongxun, a revolutionary hero who became deputy prime minister, was purged during Mao’s Cultural Revolution.

“Xi and his family were traumatized,” says Chan.

From one day to the next, the now president lost his status. One of his half-sisters committed suicide because of the persecutions.

Xi was ostracized by his classmates, an experience that, according to political scientist David Shambaugh, contributed to “an emotional and psychological estrangement and autonomy from a very young age.”

At age 15, he was sent to central China, where he spent years carrying grain and sleeping in caves. “The intensity of the work impacted me,” he acknowledged.

He also participated in sessions where he had to denounce his own father, as he explained in 1992 to The Washington Post. “Even if you don’t understand, they make you understand (…) It makes you mature earlier,” she commented.

For biographer Chan, these experiences gave him “toughness”.

“He is aware of the arbitrariness of power, which is why he emphasizes governance based on law”, he points out.

– Under –

The cave where Xi slept was turned into a tourist attraction to show his concern for the poor.

On an AFP visit in 2016, a local resident described him as a near-legendary figure who read many books between breaks from intense work. “You could see he was no ordinary man.”

But the path has not been smooth for Xi. Before joining the CCP, his application was rejected several times due to family legacy.

And so he started at a “very low level” as a village party leader in 1974, Geiges notes. “He worked very systematically” and became regional governor of Fujian in 1999, provincial party leader in Zhejiang in 2002 and then in Shanghai in 2007.

Meanwhile, his father was rehabilitated in the 1970s after Mao’s death, which strengthened his position.

In his personal life, Xi divorced his first wife to marry popular soprano Peng Liyuan, then better known than he, in 1987.

For Cai Xia, former CCP leader and now exiled in the United States, Xi “suffers from an inferiority complex, knowing that he had little formal education compared to other party leaders”.

This is why he is “stubborn and dictatorial,” he wrote in a recent article in Foreign Affairs.

– Lessons from the USSR –

But Xi has always considered himself “the heir of the revolution”, says Chan.

In 2007 he was appointed to the Politburo Standing Committee, China’s top decision-making body. And five years later he rose to the top, replacing President Hu Jintao.

His resume did not foreshadow what was to come: crackdowns on civil movements, independent media and academic freedoms, alleged human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region, or a much more aggressive foreign policy than that of his predecessor.

With no access to Xi or his inner circle, scholars look to his early writings for clues about his motivations.

The party’s central importance and its mission “to make China a great country is evident from Xi’s earliest records,” says Brown.

The narrative of a rising China had a huge effect on the population, using nationalism to its advantage to legitimize the party among the population.

But the fear of losing power is also evident.

“The fall of the Soviet Union and of socialism in Eastern Europe was a big shock” for Xi, opines Geiges.

And his conclusion is that the collapse happened because of political openness. “He decided that something like this shouldn’t happen in China (…) That’s why he defends a strong leadership of the Communist Party, with a strong leader”, he adds.







