When Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, some predicted he would be the Chinese Communist Party’s most liberal leader because of his low profile and family background. More than 10 years later, the reality is very different.

Re-elected in October to lead the Communist Party of China (CPC), Xi won this Friday (10) a third five-year term as president of the country, confirming his name as the most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

Xi has demonstrated ruthless ambition, intolerance of dissent and a desire for control that has seeped into nearly every aspect of everyday life in China.

First known as the husband of a popular singer, he emerged as a leader of apparent charisma and a deft political storytelling that created a personality cult not seen since the days of Mao.

But little is known about him as a person or what motivates him.

“I challenge the conventional view that Xi Jinping seeks power for power’s sake,” Alfred L. Chan, author of a book on his life, told AFP. “I would say he craves power as an instrument to fulfill his vision.”

“He really has a vision for China. He wants to see China as the most powerful country in the world,” said another biographer, Adrian Geiges.

In this vision of what he calls the “Chinese dream” or “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”, the Communist Party plays a central role.

“Xi is a man of faith. For him, God is the Communist Party,” Kerry Brown wrote in her book “Xi: A Study in Power.” “The biggest mistake the rest of the world makes about Xi is not taking his faith seriously.”

– “Traumatized” –

Although his family was among the party’s elite, Xi did not seem destined for this position. His father, Xi Zhongxun, a revolutionary hero who became deputy prime minister, was purged during Mao’s Cultural Revolution.

“Xi and his family were traumatized,” says Chan.

Overnight, the now president lost his status. One of her half-sisters committed suicide because of the persecutions.

Xi was ostracized by his classmates, an experience that, according to political scientist David Shambaugh, contributed to “an emotional and psychological detachment and his autonomy from a very young age”.

At age 15, he was sent to central China, where he spent years hauling grain and sleeping in caves. “The intensity of the work impacted me,” he acknowledged.

He also participated in sessions in which he had to denounce his own father, as he explained in 1992 to The Washington Post. “Even if you don’t understand, they force you to understand (…) It makes you mature sooner”, she commented.

For biographer Chan, the experiences gave him “toughness”.

“He is aware of the arbitrariness of power, which is why he emphasizes governance based on the law”, he points out.

– Underneath –

The cave where Xi slept has been turned into a tourist attraction to show his concern for the poorest.

On an AFP visit in 2016, a local resident described him as an almost legendary figure, who read many books between breaks from intense work. “You could see he was no ordinary man.”

But the road has not been smooth for Xi. Before joining the PCC, his application was rejected several times due to family legacy.

And so he started at a “very low level” as a village party leader in 1974, notes Geiges. “He worked very systematically” and became regional governor of Fujian in 1999, provincial party leader of Zhejiang in 2002 and then Shanghai in 2007.

Meanwhile, his father was rehabilitated in the 1970s after Mao’s death, which strengthened his position.

In his personal life, Xi divorced his first wife to marry the popular soprano Peng Liyuan, then better known than he was, in 1987.

For Cai Xia, former CPC leader and now exiled in the United States, Xi “suffers from an inferiority complex, knowing that he had little formal education compared to other party leaders”.

That’s why he is “stubborn and dictatorial,” he wrote in a recent article in Foreign Affairs.

– Lessons from the USSR –

But Xi has always considered himself the “heir of the revolution,” says Chan.

In 2007 he was appointed to the Standing Committee of the Politburo, China’s top decision-making body. And five years later he rose to the top, replacing President Hu Jintao.

His resume didn’t foreshadow what was to come next: a crackdown on civil movements, independent media and academic freedoms, alleged human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region, or a much more aggressive foreign policy than his predecessor’s.

Without access to Xi or his inner circle, scholars look to his early texts for clues about his motivations.

The central importance of the party and its mission “to make China a great country is evident from Xi’s earliest records,” says Brown.

The narrative of a China on the rise had a huge effect on the population, using nationalism to their advantage to legitimize the party among the population.

But the fear of losing power is also evident.

“The fall of the Soviet Union and of socialism in Eastern Europe was a big shock for Xi,” says Geiges.

And his conclusion is that the collapse happened because of political openness. “He decided that something like this should not happen in China (…) That is why he defends a strong leadership of the Communist Party, with a strong leader”, he adds.