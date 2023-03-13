This is one of the most controversial charges of President Xi Jinping’s cabinet reshuffle. Although he served as a technocrat in the aerospace race, he is mainly recognized for the sanction that the United States maintains him given his past relationship in the purchase of Russian weapons. Although he will have little margin in army stocks, his portfolio is the one that received the biggest increase this year.

His name is Li shangfu and it will take the reins of the defense systems of the world’s second largest economy. The National People’s Assembly (equivalent to the legislature of China), approved his appointment along with other positions that draw the attention of the international community due to his past or the previous management of said positions. officials.

The appointment of Shangfu, 65 years old, comes just as China and the United States are going through a season of tensions, ranging from commercial to military, and distrust between the two powers has increased. Its aboutthe competition for the manufacture of chips, the exchange of discussions over the “spy” balloons shot down by Washington, the Chinese pressure for control of Taiwan, which it claims as its own; and the most recent in which the White House prohibits the use of the Chinese application Tik Tok for use by US officials.

In addition, this position becomes relevant at the height of the presidential cabinet’s renewal, just when Xi achieved a third consecutive term for another five years and the Asian power’s military budget increased by 7.2%, an item that is established as the second largest in the world behind only the US and which demonstrates Beijing’s desire to demonstrate warlike superiority over the Western powers and intensify military training.

It is worth remembering that Li shangfu already he had been in the news in 2018, when he was the director of Equipment Development Department (EDD), a company that was designated for buying war weapons from the Russian state company Rosoborone export. It was the then Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo, who announced the sanctions against that firm.

In the same year, the Chinese foreign spokesman, geng Shuang He asked the United States to withdraw the sanctions that he described as an event of “great indignation.” Besides, geng argued that Russia is a “a strategic cooperation partner“ for Beijing and that the weapons were in line with the objectives that the Asian giant wanted to achieve.

However, the sanction, which is still in force, prevents the Chinese official Li shangfu use the services of the US financial system and prohibits him from entering US territory.

In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, February 10, 2022, combat teams of the S-400 air defense system drive to take up combat duty at the training ground. in the Brest region during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military exercises in Belarus. © Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

Why is this weaponry that China bought from Russia controversial?

According to Pompeo, the Chinese company acquired combat aircraft in 2017Su-35 and, in 2018, equipment related to the S-400 surface-to-air missile system, one of the most sophisticated mobile air defense systems in the world and coveted by emerging economies. This system makes it possible to neutralize targets located up to 400 kilometers away and at any altitude below 30 kilometers.







How much leeway do you have?

The general shangfu He also has in his past experience as a technocrat specializing in aerospace career and former director of the Xichang Cosmodrome (the satellite launch center of the province of sichuan province), but The truth is that his position is more ceremonial or symbolic, since the real decision-making power is held by the Central Military Commission, the body that can direct the People’s Liberation Army and which is led by the powerful President Xi Jinping and the generals second to the command Xu Qiliang and Zhang Youxia.

This Commission is responsible for command and control not only of the People’s Liberation Army (EPL), but now also of the Armed Police, the Militia and the reserve forces. The origin of its functions is based on the motto of Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China, who stated that “power comes from the rifle” and that “the army is the main component of state power.”

With EFE.