Sixty-five years old, from Trentino, windsurfing champion, television producer and assault cameraman: this is who Chico Forti is

Chico Fortithe 65-year-old from Trentino who has been serving a life sentence for murder in Florida since 2000, was at the center of a long Italy's diplomatic commitment. Before Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's announcement from Washington that the transfer had finally been signed, in December 2020 the then Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio had expressed his opinion on social media about an imminent return to Italy, which was later canceled due to bureaucratic problems.

Forti was sentenced in 2000 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1998 Miami murder of Dale Pike, son of Anthony Pike from whom the Trentino entrepreneur was purchasing the Pikes Hotel in Ibiza. The hypothesis was that someone had informed Dale that his father, suffering from senile dementia, was about to be deceived by Forti.

The former windsurfing champion and former television producer he has always proclaimed himself innocent. He was locked up in the Dade Correctional Institution in Florida City, near Miami, but his legal case has always been very obscure also because the hypothesis of fraud was immediately dismissed and there were several violations of the guarantees due to the accused.

Strong, after one big win in the TeleMike TV quiz, in the 1990s he moved to the United States. Many public figures had moved to ask for his transfer to Italy and in 2021 also the then Minister of Justice Anna Marta Cartabia, but the main obstacle was that in Italy in theory he could not serve the sentence imposed on him, as he was entitled to take advantage of conditional freedom and other benefits. Now the green light for the transfer has finally arrived.