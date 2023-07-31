Sergio Romerobetter known on social networks as Chechito, is one of the new faces of Peruvian cumbia that is giving people something to talk about in TikTok and other platforms. In less than a year, the artist has achieved 113,000 followers on said social network and the number is increasing. Likewise, he rose to popularity thanks to the group The Accomplices of Cumbiawith which he has made the public enjoy topics such as ‘Treacherous girl’, ‘I think of you’, ‘I wait for you in heaven’ and more. In the following note, he learns a little more about Chechito, the ‘Bad Bunny of Chicha’.

Chechito is known as the ‘Bad Bunny of Peruvian Chicha’. Photo: Instagram capture / Chechito

Who is Chechito, the ‘Bad Bunny of Peruvian Chicha’?

Sergio Romero is the real name of Chechito, the singer who currently belongs to the Los Cómplices de la Cumbia orchestra and who has been adopted by the public as the ‘Bad Bunny from Peruvian Chicha’ due to his style and some physical similarities with the interpreter of ‘Yo perreo sola’ and ‘Neverita’.

Chechito became popular since he began to share excerpts from his videos at concerts, with which he made more than one user sigh. Some wrote to him in the comments that, thanks to him, they now listened to cumbia or chicha.

Where did the singer Chechito study?

As can be seen on their official Facebook page, Chechito He has studied at the Instituto Superior Cibertec and is a great soccer fan. However, it is unknown if he has completed his studies due to his busy schedule as lead singer of Los Cómplices de la Cumbia.

On the sentimental side, it seems that Sergio Romero He is single, since no photos and/or videos of him with another young woman have been found in his profiles.

Does Chechito sing other musical genres apart from cumbia?

In one of the most recent clips published by the social networks of The Accomplices of CumbiaChechito is seen performing ‘Nuestro sueño’, one of the most iconic songs by the Colombian salsa orchestra Grupo Niche.

In the comments, his followers praise the artist for his versatility in singing different genres such as salsa, which suits his tone of voice quite well, according to what users said.

