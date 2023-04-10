Who is Charlie Gnocchi, Gene’s brother guest on Today is another day

Who is Charlie Gnocchi, Gene’s brother guest on Today is another day in the episode broadcast on Rai 1 on Monday 10 April 2023? Born Carlo Ghiozzi, Charlie Gnocchi was born on 29 January 1963 in Fidenza, in the province of Parma.

In addition to the comedian Gene, Charlie has three other brothers and a sister: Alberto, Federico, Andrea and Elena. He began his career as a radio speaker on Radio 105 together with Joe Violanti.

The artistic partnership goes on until 1999 with the program High Enjoymentbroadcast on RTL 102.5, while he is currently at the helm of the broadcast, always broadcast on the same station, of No problem – W Italyconducted together with Alessandro Greco.

He is best known to television audiences for his role as a correspondent for the Striscia la Notizia program, where he is called Mister Neuro, while this year he took part in the seventh edition of Big Brother VIPthe reality show broadcast on Canale 5 and which has just ended.

Charlie Gnocchi was one of the contestants who, shortly after the start of the programme, ended up in the eye of the storm for an episode of bullying against Marco Bellavia. Experimental painter, Charlie Gnocchi has exhibited in Parma, Rome, Roccastrada, Pontassieve and Turin.