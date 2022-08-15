Mexico.- Tonight the final of the thirteenth edition of La Academia ended with a flourish, after 10 weeks of sweat and tears that were shed by all the participants and that had Cesia Sáenz as the top winner.

The winner of the 2022 edition of The Academy, Cesia, sweetened the judges with his interpretation of the song “Por amor” by the Dominican Rafael Solano. From the first moment, the young Honduran captured the attention of the judges who were stunned by the vocal ranges of the 23-year-old.

Thanks to your participation, the young man from Honduraswas recognized by the judges for her excellent participation, as they highlighted that, as in every week, she closed “in a big way” in this grand finale.

For her part, the most lethal judge of the Academy, Lolita Cortez highlighted the safety of the young woman who, despite all the obstacles, in such a short time became the “voice made woman”, managing to tear everyone’s feelings with her beautiful voice.

It was thanks to this that the votes were inclined to the so-called “Leona de Honduras”, who was the winner of the 2022 edition of the Tv Azteca reality show. The academy.

Who is Cesia, winner of The Academy

Cesia Jael Romero Sáenz, winner of The Academy, was born in El Provenir, Coyagua, Honduras in 1998, so she is now 23 years old.

According to what was mentioned by the young woman upon arrival at the most famous reality show in Mexico. Since she was little she formed a great interest in music that led her to develop high vocal ranges.

You may also like

In addition to this, Cesia is passionate about sports, costume jewelry and drawing, the latter being the most practical hobby in addition to singing during her stay at the Academy house.