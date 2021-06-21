“You are going to see me running through the Casa Rosada,” answers Cecilia Nicolini when asked when and how to find her.

And it is like this: the political scientist who climbed positions until she was in charge of the negotiations and the search for vaccines -together with Minister Carla Vizzotti-, was the protagonist of trips to Russia and Cuba in obtaining doses against COVID as in multiple meetings, always very close to Alberto Ángel Fernández.

Nicolini defines herself in networks as “Argentina, Madrid, Latin American and feminist. She graduated from the UCA (Argentine Catholic University), studied at Harvard, where she did a master’s degree in Public Administration at Harvard and did research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT After passing through Boston, he emigrated to Madrid, from where cultivated a relationship with Marco Antonio Enríquez-Ominami Gumucio, (Known thanks to his initials as MEO), a Chilean politician who founded the Puebla Group and who established a friendly bond with Alberto Fernández. There the link between the then presidential candidate of the Frente de Todos with the young Nicolini was born.

“I want you to be my advisor,” Alberto told her when the FdT won the elections in 2019 and in the middle of the celebrations in the Peronist bunker of Chacarita, in which Nicolini participated. There, he returned to Madrid to pack his bags and settle in the Casa Rosada, forming part of the presidential advisers table, a team headed by Juan Manuel Olmos from Buenos Aires and in which Alejandro Grimson, Ricardo Forster and Julián Leunda also participate.

Installed in Balcarce 50, the restless political scientist began to weave networks. Generated an oiled bond with Vilma Ibarra, Alberto’s legal hand in the management and together, they set up the #MujeresGobernando collective that supports the actions of the members of the national government, in which Cecilia Todesca and Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta stand out.

There was when Nicolini moved his key piece: he established a sturdy relationship with Carla Vizzotti, at that time, second to Ginés González García in the Ministry of Health. From there, and until the moment when Vizzotti rose to the ministerial step, Nicolini, together with the infectious disease doctor, dealt with the negotiation and search for vaccines. The “Russia Chapter” being the key element. Both traveled several times to Moscow and the Harvard graduate He won positions for his fluent command of English, something that is not abundant in the Albertist cast.



Then came the trip to Mexico and Cuba, where the two women struggled to speed up the arrival of the AztraZeneca doses (in the first country) and flattered the Abdala and Soberana vaccines, in Havana. There, they had their most political moment, when they visited the cultural center of María Santucho, niece of the political leader of the ERP (People’s Revolutionary Army, Mario Roberto Santucho.



Carla Vizzotti and Cecilia Nicolini in Cuba with the Soberana and Abdala vaccines- Photo Twitter of Cecilia Nicolini

Today Nicolini does not stop adding influence in the surroundings of Alberto Fernández, which has generated rejection of several and several civil servants, when seeing his power grow. This is what happened after lunch between Spanish President Pedro Sánchez and the Argentine head of state. “Cecilia did not stop talking for a second,” said one of those attending the gathering, which included the foreign ministers and ambassadors of the two countries.

The privileged relationship that he built with Carla Vizzotti, since the official went through a difficult time with the crisis of the “VIP Vaccination” and the subsequent departure of Ginés, generated resentment in the Ministry of Health itself. “A whole life dedicated to sanitarism”, chicanean who do not see with good eyes the place that the advisor has forged all terrain.

“It is a generator of meetings”, is defined by a member of the Casa Rosada, who knows his arrival to the Chief of Staff, Santiago Andrés Cafiero, and the Secretary of Strategic Affairs, Gustavo Beliz, another of those who have access to the presidential trust.



Nicolini is already a defense voice for the Government in the media. And in recent days, he asserted that “by the end of the year we will receive the more than 22 million from AztraZeneca.” That does not complicate it in its many actions, ranging from meetings of the Economic and Social Council and the “Country Brand”, Expo Dubai or gender issues of the administration of the Frente de Todos.



All this is crowned with that Cecilia Nicolini also has the endorsement of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner: The vice president praised her, after the trips to the Russian Federation in search of more Sputnik V. And her collaboration so that the Argentine businessman Marcelo Figueiras, head of the Richmond Laboratory, produces the Russian vaccine at his plant in Pilar.