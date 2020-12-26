Although skeptics are still intact on corona vaccines prepared in a hurry, Pfizer scientist Catherine Johnson, who gave the world the first vaccine for Kovid-19, is now looking for other deadly diseases. Catherine has prepared the vaccine using new mRNA technology in a record 210 days. It became the first vaccine to gain approval in Britain on 2 December.

Nature Journal has included Catherine among the ten scientists who made science a reality in 2020. The report also comments on Bayonet chief executive Ugar Sahin, who worked with Katherine on the project. Sahin said that Catherine trusted the figures throughout the project.

He says, ‘The first week of November was a Sunday. Phase III trials of the vaccine were completed. He asked what the data says? The next day, they were told that the vaccine’s efficacy was 90 percent. His eyes were filled. She took a glass of champagne with her husband. The next day she again got engaged on Sekam, which she had been doing for the last 30 years. The work of making another deadly disease vaccine.

Decision to take forward mRNA technology:

Pfizer’s vaccine is the first vaccine developed against the corona in the world, but also the first vaccine made using mRNA technology. Research on mRNA vaccines was underway but no company was approved to make the vaccine. Not even Pfizer itself. But when the deaths from Corona began to increase in March, he decided to move forward on this technique. Catherine is head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer and coordinated with a team of 650 scientists from a flat in New York City. He started vaccine making in April and completed Phase III trials in November.

Played a key role in making many vaccines including HPV:

Catherine had previously lived in Merck, where she invented the Human Papilloma Virus (ie) HPV vaccine. It is responsible for pregnancy cancers common in women. Even then his colleagues thought it was a waste of time. Prior to this, he played a key role in making anthrax and small pax vaccines while in the Waxgen company. He later joined the Wyeth company, which merged with Pfizer. In Pfizer he administered the pneumonia vaccine. The pneumonia vaccine that previously worked against seven types of bacteria is now effective against 13 bacteria.