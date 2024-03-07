Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/03/2024 – 21:55

Federal deputy Caroline de Toni (PL-SC) was chosen this Wednesday, 6th, as the new president of the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Chamber, the most important collegiate body in the House. The parliamentarian is a member of the “hard core” of parliamentarians allied with former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and a former student of the late “Bolsonaro guru” Olavo de Carvalho.

Caroline's trip to the CCJ was brought forward by Estadão Column in December last year and was endorsed this Wednesday with the support of the PT, under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The PL appointed the Santa Catarina native to the leadership of the collegiate with the aim of the commission appreciating as many conservative agendas as possible and having them ready for the House plenary. Among the texts that must advance with the parliamentarian's command are the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that limits the monocratic decisions of the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the bill that prohibits same-sex marriage.

Caroline Rodrigues de Toni is 37 years old and was born in Chapecó, in the west of Santa Catarina. She is a lawyer by training, having a degree in Law from the Community University of the Chapecó Region (Unochapecó) and a master's degree in Public Law from Centro Universitário Estácio de Santa Catarina.

The new president of the CCJ is serving her second term in the Chamber – she was elected in 2018 and in 2022 endorsing Bolsonarist ideas. In 2018, she was in the PSL, a party that also included Bolsonaro, and received 109,363 votes, being the most voted woman in the State. In 2022, following the former president in migrating to the PL, she was the most voted parliamentarian in the State with 227,632 votes (5.7% of valid votes).

In the Chamber, Caroline usually addresses topics considered dear to the root wing of Bolsonarism. The parliamentarian is against mandatory vaccinations, the decriminalization of drugs, abortion and racial and female quotas. The new president of the CCJ is also in favor of domestic education, also known as homeschooling, and the civilian use of firearms.

The Palácio do Planalto tried to prevent Caroline from taking over the CCJ. Behind the scenes, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and other Centrão leaders even assessed that the parliamentarian was too controversial to preside over the collegiate. Despite this, the PL maintained the nomination.

Since assuming her first term in the Chamber in 2018, Caroline has presented 38 bills, but none have been approved by the House plenary to date.

President of the CCJ wants to prevent mandatory vaccination

The last project filed by the parliamentarian was last month and seeks to prevent the Ministry of Health from forcing the Brazilian population to take vaccines that do not have “proven efficacy”. The proposal establishes that the federal government must wait ten to 20 years since the creation of the medicine to force the population to be immunized.

According to the deputy, the period serves to demonstrate “the effectiveness of the vaccine and fully publicize the side effects”. The text also provides for a sentence of ten to 15 years in prison for anyone who forces people to protect themselves with “ineffective vaccines”. The text is being processed by the Chamber's Health Committee, which is now chaired by government deputy Dr. Francisco (PT-PI).

Questions about the effectiveness of vaccines were widespread by Bolsonaro and his allies in the previous government. On several occasions, the former president questioned the usefulness of vaccines against Covid-19. In October 2020, Caroline stated that “forcing citizens to be vaccinated is absurd”.

Student of Olavo de Carvalho, the 'guru of Bolsonarism'

Another project filed by Caroline wants to include the writer Olavo de Carvalho in the book of Heroes of the Fatherland. The proposal is in the House's Culture Committee, which is now chaired by government deputy Aliel Machado (PV-PR).

Before the 2018 elections, Bolsonaro and his allies embraced the ideas of Olavo, who called himself a philosopher, even though he had no training in the field. He has published books creating conspiracy theories on topics such as “political correctness” and “teaching gender ideology” in schools.

A critic of vaccines against Covid-19, Olavo died due to complications from the disease in January 2022. Caroline's proposal was filed a month later.

On her official website, Caroline says that she started following his classes in 2006. When she was elected deputy in 2018, she said she was “proudly Olavete” and said she was going to bring Olavo’s “light” to the National Congress.

Attempt to end the female quota in elections

In August 2020, Caroline presented a bill to end the 30% gender quota that parties must meet when launching candidacies for deputies or councilors. The minimum percentage was created to encourage female participation in elections.

At the time, the PSL was being investigated for trying to circumvent this rule in two states. Caroline argued that electoral legislation could not give different treatment to a citizen because of her gender.

The project is stuck in the Chamber's CCJ, a collegiate body that Caroline started to command from this Wednesday. O Estadão He contacted the parliamentarian to find out if the text would be expedited during his presidency, but received no response until the publication of this text.

In the text, Caroline says that she intends to leave parties free to define the percentage of candidacies. She credits gender inequality in the Legislature with the “undeniable” lack of interest among women in “developing party political activity”.

“Although encouraging female participation in politics is commendable, it is undeniable that unfortunately only a very small portion of women, in fact, are interested in developing party political activity. Obviously, it is desirable that over time this disparity is overcome”, said Caroline.