Municipality of Bari, the book “The spread of love” reveals who one of the main suspects is: Maria Carmen Lorusso

The investigation that overwhelmed the Municipality of Bari which now risks the commissionership for mafia infiltration, led to the arrest of 130 people. At the center of this scandal which also touches the mayor Decaro there is the figure of Maria Carmen Lorussoa councilor elected to Municipal elections of 2019 with the centre-right and then passed into the ranks of the center-left, Lorusso, among other things, also wrote a book that describes her thoughts well, entitled “The spread of love“. It is – reports Il Corriere della Sera – a sort of handbook of happiness. Or what Lorusso means by happiness. A collection of rules for evaluating a man. The presentation reads: “My book is aimed at girls between twenty and thirty years old in search of Prince Charming, to those who after the age of thirty realize the need for real stability, to lovers who continually wonder if they are doing the right thing, to the ex-wives who should give themselves peace“.

In the book – continues Il Corriere – the rules are clear. Age and physical appearance matter, it's clear. But the real added values ​​are the income and properties. The midline is lo salary of three thousand euros, points are lost below that figure. They earn more from it. Even houses and registrations in VIP clubs they represent an element of merit; “obviously” children are worth less points. As well as the do not own the house. The “VIP” life of Maria Lorusso, always on display on social media. Masquerade parties and breathtaking views. The villa with swimming pool in Rosa Marina, exclusive seaside village of Ostuni and retreat for the Bari vippaio of politics and business. But also the holiday in Capriwinter in the mountains with a Magnums of champagne on the ski slopes. And, above all, the routine between the city's VIP clubs (from tennis to sailing) and the “Bari marvelously” parties. She was arrested with her husband Giacomo Olivieri in the “Internal code” operation concentrated on alleged links between politics and the mafia in Bari.