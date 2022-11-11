Another export talent! Peruvian singer Carlos Burga did not want to stay in his comfort zone and a few days ago he traveled to Chile to seek internationalization as José José’s double in “I am Chile”an imitation that made him known in Peru and with which he raised the cup on more than one occasion.

Before his blind audition, the Peruvian imitator of José José told why he was encouraged to participate in the fifth season of “Yo soy Chile”: “I dedicate myself to paying tribute to the ‘Prince of Song’, José José. I want to reach, in some way, all the new generations of Chile so that they know the music of José José. These new generations should know that the ‘Prince of the Song’ still exists”, said the national artist.

Carlos Burga, a native of Ferreñafe (Lambayeque), chose “The ship of oblivion”one of José José’s most famous songs, to audition at “I am Chile 2022″ and get the three members of the jury to give him the go-ahead to qualify for the next stage of the competition.

Before he finished singing, the television presenter Antonio Vodanovic pressed the green button, an indication that he liked Carlos Burga’s performance; while Jean Philippe Cretton applauded the Peruvian’s participation.

Carlos Burga appeared in the fifth season of “Yo soy Chile”. Photo: Chilevision

He received praise in “I am Chile”

“The right look, the perfect mic shot. He looks like José José. Elegant, sober, what he has to offer is only voice. A recommendation for you: there are small transitions that you made a little more abrupt than José José and never repeat the final vibrato because José José vibrated very slightly, almost imperceptibly. The vibrato was hard, but you are José José anyway,” said Antonio Vodanovic, who is known for having animated many editions of the Viña del Mar festival.

Jean Philippe Cretton, who until last year was the presenter of “Yo soy Chile”, also made an observation to the Peruvian. “As the chorus says: it took a little longer to reach the note in the i’s above all. That ‘í’ was a little low on you and it was noticeable because you had to move away from the microphone a little. I imagine why you had a problem with the voice, but in no case does that detract from an excellent imitation. So for me you are José José, without a doubt, “added the Chilean.

Fran García-Huidobro had a different position than Vodanovic. “The physical resemblance is evident and, unlike Antonio, I was stuck when I saw the last part of the song, when he says: ‘I would die if you leave’. I found that it was the same,” said the actress.

Who is Carlos Burga?

Carlos Burga is a 50-year-old Peruvian singer. The norteño achieved recognition in our country for his great imitation of José José in “Yo soy” and in August 2013, he raised the cup for the first time, leaving behind the imitators of The Beatles and Tony Rosado.

A year later, the Peruvian double of José José won the season “I am: champion of champions”. He was followed by Francisco Chávez (Andrés Calamaro) and Christian Bernal (Vicente Fernández). It was thus that he became the only winner of two different seasons.

In March 2021, Carlos Burga tried to win for the third time in the Latina contest, but could not. That time, Mike Bravo raised the glass of “I am, great battles” as Marilyn Manson.

The northerner also tried to make himself known with his own voice on the program “The Four Finalists”, but failed to reach the final instances of the contest. Without a doubt, he has been better off not being himself.

Carlos Burga takes on a new challenge

Through his Instagram, the José José impersonator had already hinted that he was going to be in the new season of “Yo soy Chile” and that his audition was going to be announced on Monday, November 7.

“With a new challenge in the neighboring country, Chile, this Monday, November 7, a new story begins,” wrote the 50-year-old northerner. After the publication, the good wishes from his followers were not lacking.