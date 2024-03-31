Who is Carla Accardi, Gianna Nannini's wife guest on Domenica In, daughter, Penelope

Who is Gianna Nannini's wife, Carla Accardi? The great singer is very secretive about her private life. The rocker also has a daughter, Penelope, who is now a 14-year-old teenager. The two have been linked for about 40 years. Gianna and Carla got married in a civil ceremony in great secrecy and today live shuttling between London and Tuscany. Penelope came into their lives after three miscarriages that marked Gianna's life so much. “I have known Carla for forty years, and I have total trust in her. If it weren't for Penelope, my daughter, I would never have taken this step. But if something happens to me, Penelope under Italian law would have no one. In England Carla can adopt her,” the singer said in an interview.

For a long time their union remained in great secrecy. Then they moved to London, to a charming house in Kensington, where they still live today with their daughter. As we know in our country, the children of same-parent couples have few rights. In the event that something were to happen to Nannini, Penelope would be without a recognized parent in Italy. In England, however, Carla can adopt the little girl.

Gianna Nannini became a mother at 54 years old. “Bringing her into the world is as if I had sown a garden: I tried and tried, and when I had lost all hope, she arrived. I cried for two days before finally saying here we are. I was invaded by emotion and emotion,” she said speaking of her daughter Penelope. Nannini had to overcome three miscarriages before being able to become a mother. “Having a child that you wanted so much cannot be a mistake because he will have all the love in the world even from a mother who is no longer young. The Bible talks about mothers at 70… if Rod Stewart has a child at 65 no one says anything, but with me they talk about this and not about my music”, she said about the controversy of having had a daughter at a late age.

On the meaning of her daughter's name: “I said to myself: 'I'll call you Penelope because you waited so long for me before you were born. You waited until I was ready. Three times I wasn't, but today I am. You, the greatest love of my life, comes after deep pain and shock. But I fully believed in it, and I felt the strength to succeed, and I wanted you so much that today, as I write to you, I have you inside me. God is woman. You will understand it soon and we will understand it together.”