The cameras of the program “Magaly TV: the firm” do not forgive anything. On this occasion, they supported the comedian JeffersonPrincewith a woman named Cinnamon Amoretti, and quickly became a trend on social networks. This comedian is a partner of Dayanita and, furthermore, he is married. In this note, we tell you what is known about the model.

Who is Canelita Amoretti?

His real name is Paola Amoretti and is known as ‘Canelita’. She is a Peruvian star, comedian and model, and has more than 3,000 followers on her social media. She, but not only she, animates events and does comedy skits, since she also publishes erotic content on onlyfans and on his website.

What happened between Canelita Amoretti and Jefferson Prince?

According to the images captured by Magaly Medina’s cameras, it was first possible to see JeffersonPrince along with the well-known adult content actress in a nightclub located in Saint John of Lurigancho and, later, entering a hotel. These images were seen last Thursday, May 18, in the program produced by ATV.

Who is Jefferson Prince?

Jefferson Prince is a comedian known for his shows on the mall big chabuca of the Lima’s centerin addition to his participation in “the house of comedy“.

