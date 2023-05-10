Who is Camilla Ciraolo, the guest actress on Today is another day

Who is Camilla Ciraolo, the young guest actress of Today is another day on Rai 1? She is a much appreciated and well-known artist, despite her young age, who we will see in Pupi Avati’s film The Fourteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time. For the actress from Como it is a great opportunity to make herself known to a vast audience, for a film that has already received excellent reviews.

It is an autobiographical film, which looks at the past and the inevitable “failures” of youthful dreams and aspirations with more bitterness and less irony (although present in some scenes) than one would have expected from the director. The film compares three characters in the past of the eighties who meet again 40 years later.

In the cast we find other famous actors such as Gabriele Lavia, Edwige Fenech, Lodo Guenzi, Massimo Lopez and many others. The always excellent Cesare Bocci also appears in the cast in the role of the protagonist’s father. For Camilla Ciraolo this in Pupi Avati’s film is an absolute first.