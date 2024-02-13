Calliope is a young singer of Colombian origin who currently lives in Peru and longs to continue growing artistically. She spoke with La República about her experience in the salsa industry, in addition to her participation in the famous reality show 'The voice teens Colombia', in which she was able to emerge victorious in 2016. Likewise, she recounted her experience with Peruvian colleagues such as Yahaira Plasencia, Amy Gutiérrez and more. Likewise, she talked about the other side of her that is totally removed from art.

—Nice to meet you, Caliope, tell us more about yourself, how did your career in music begin?

-Well, I come from Barranquilla, Colombia, from the 7 de Abril neighborhood. There I started this whole musical journey. From the age of two I began to show musical aptitudes and it was not until I was 8 years old that I began to sing in public. I was in different groups, for example, district houses of Culture. There I did my musical training as a percussionist, minor percussion, folkloric production, what we know as folklore. Since then, I began to be much more involved with music until I was 17, when I participated for the first time in 'La Voz Teens Colombia' and where I was the winner. Likewise, before that I was participating in different song festivals in English and that was something that gave me ample scope to achieve a good result within my participation in 'The Voice'.

—How was your experience in 'La Voz Teens' Colombia?

—Of course, look, I was in 'La Voz King Colombia'. Three jurors were there. That was in 2016. Maestro Andrés Cepeda, Gusi and Goyo from the group ChocQuibTown were there. I was on Goyo's team. There I learned a lot. It was an enriching experience. In fact, 'The Voice' was my window to open myself musically in the industry in my country and fortunately today internationally.

—Why did you decide to come to Peru?

—I have been going back and forth to Peru for some time. Right now I'm living here, I'm already settling. I feel that Peru, currently, is a country that is number one in all of Latin America in terms of salsa (genre) consumers. I have felt that here in Peru I have had support for my career. I feel like they have opened doors for me in their music industry, Likewise, other artists have also given me their hand to share the stage with them and also be part of this beautiful industry. There are still many young artists betting on the salsa genre, which, while it is true, is a timeless genre, today with the new rhythms, reggaetón, the whole urban issue, has declined a bit. However, there are still young people who opt for this genre.

—Do you work fusing salsa with the urban?

—In fact, I make a combination because, precisely, we cannot distance youth from what salsa is, which is a very rich genre to dance, enjoy and enjoy. It has beautiful lyrics, which also inspire and at the same time youth has to be soaked in that and, for that reason, we are not far from fusing this rhythm with this urban genre. That's basically what I do in my salsa: merge Anglo-Saxon salsa, which is what we have grown up with, our parents and grandparents, and unite it with new rhythms.

—Were you able to meet Peruvian artists in the salsa genre?

—I have had the opportunity to share with Daniela Darcourt at some point in the Chola Chabuca (program), but I have been able to sing with Yahaira Plasencia, with Amy Gutiérrez. I have also been doing collaborations with Jeinson Manuel and You salsa. We have had the opportunity to share with Brunella (Torpoco) in a tribute to Selena Quintanilla, in which they were where we all were, in addition to Cielo Torres.

Caliope next to Peruvian artists. Photo: Instagram/Caliope

—One of your recent songs is 'Mentira', was it dedicated to a partner of yours who perhaps was unfaithful to you?

—Of course, look, in fact, it's a song, it's an adaptation of the great Lupita D'Alessio. This woman has always dedicated herself to singing about spite and we have selected this song also thinking about a similar situation that I have had at some point. I had a love that was built on lies and it just happened to me, but here we are, strong singing about spite and heartbreak.

—Is launching topics like this a way to turn the situation around?

—That's right, in fact, I am a very strong woman. I consider myself as such and I believe that I have gone through very strong situations and I have never been one to give up, because I feel that I came into this world with an enormous purpose. And I believe that it is not worth dying for anyone; in fact, one has to move forward and nothing more. People are in this life in transit, they are not here forever. Besides, we were born alone and we die alone, it's that simple.

—Apart from music, do you dedicate yourself to another field or did you study a career?

—Of course, I am a social communicator and journalist from the University of Northern Colombia. I'm going to debut on a television channel here in Peru, so we are also trying our luck a little in communication.

—Where will you perform next?

—This February 14 I will be in Minka, with Radio Panamericana we will be in a concert for the Day of Love and Friendship. Also this February 17, I will be in Plaza Norte; and in Mega Plaza, on the 24th.

—Any message for your followers?

—I want to invite all readers of La República to follow me on all my social networks, also to pursue their dreams, which is very important. You can find me as Official Caliope on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube.