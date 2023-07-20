Bryan Torres He jumped to the forefront of the national show when he was seen by the cameras of ‘Amor y fuego’ together with one of Melissa Klug’s daughters: Samahara Lobatón. To date, both prefer to remain silent, but rumors of a possible romance are growing. Let’s remember that the influencer ruled out resuming her relationship with Youna, the father of her daughter, and she stated that she felt calm in this new stage of her life after returning from the United States with her little daughter.

Who is Bryan Torres?

His full name is Bryan Moises Torres Cisneros. He is a 31-year-old singer who has his own salsa orchestra called Los de la Caliente, which is constantly promoted by Jefferson Farfán himself through social networks. Bryan is also the author of the popular song ‘La Foquita: el 10 de calle’. Also, in the past, he was sentimentally linked to Yahaira Plasencia.

At another time, the name of Bryan Torres It sounded again in the middle after Olenka Mejía, ex-sister-in-law of Yahaira Plasencia, accused him of being the “sucker” of the former Alianza Lima soccer player. This happened after he denied her, stating that she never had a relationship with Jefferson Farfán.

Bryan Torres on stage. Photo: Instagram

How old are Bryan Torres and Samahara Lobatón?

As could be seen on the official Instagram account of Bryan Torres, in 2020 he celebrated his 29th birthday, so it is inferred that he is 31 years old to date. For his part, Samahara Lobatón turned 21 in 2022; therefore, it can be determined that both have an age difference of 10 years.

Samahara Lobatón was accused of being unfaithful by her ex-partner Youna. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

How was the ampay for Samahara Lobatón and Bryan Torres?

The “Love and Fire” cameras recorded Samahara Lobatón entering Bryan Torres’s apartment at dawn and leaving the same place in the morning. After being approached by the reporter of said program, the influencer only managed to remain silent.

