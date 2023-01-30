Usa, who is Bryan Johnson, the entrepreneur who spends 2 million dollars a year to become 18 again

The mission of the American hi-tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson is to go back to the chronological age of 18 years and to succeed in the enterprise, it spends approx $2 million a year. Johnson, in 2013, sold his Braintree payment solutions to eBay for $800 million.

To be able to be the successful man he wanted, he realized that he had accumulated a wrong lifestyle, which was starting to damage his person. Then, with the advent of the pandemic, his physical situation was falling until he decided to embark on a path to rejuvenate.

Who is Bryan Johnson, the entrepreneur who spends 2 million dollars a year to become 18 again

The businessman Bryan Johnson spends $2 million every year to be 18 again. The program where he is investing is called Project Blueprint. The human body is used a bit as a guinea pig, all the processes are studied on every single organ to make it rejuvenate.

That’s where entrepreneur Bryan Johnson lives, who wants to be 18 again

Bryan Johnson lives in a six million dollar mansion in Venice Beach, seaside resort south of Los Angeles where he moved with his wife and their three children. In the 2021 Johnson signed the regenerative doctor Oliver Zolman and together they have put together a team of about thirty doctors and experts who study his body, test each of his organs and plan strategies and experiments for their rejuvenation.

All for an expense of two million dollars a year which in the last year and a half would seem to have set the body’s hands back on average five years back, but with the heart of a thirty-seven year old, the skin of a 28-year-old and would already have achieved goal 18 for lung capacity and fitness. In practice he would have worked – given that the forty-five year-old rather than following a healthy lifestyle claims to do a real job every day that takes him most of the day – to stop time, without however enjoying it too much. As told by the Daily Mail, Johnson has transformed the lifestyle into a real job that from the outside would also seem very stressful.

What he eats and his routine Bryan Johnson, the entrepreneur who wants to go back to the age of 18

Bryan Johnson he wakes up at 5 in the morning, takes over twenty supplements a day, feeds himself following a vegan diet of exactly 1,977 calories, making sure that the fat levels in his body always remain between 5 and 6%. Johnson does daily one-hour workouts four times a week at moderate grade and the other three times at intense grade.



Bryan Johnson constantly monitors body temperature while awake, blood glucose, changes in heart rate, oxygen levels while asleep, and bone weight. He doesn’t choose what to eat but, as he stated in a video posted on Youtube: “My conscious mind is never consulted on what it wants to eat, my body does. The measurements ask my liver, my heart and my my DNA what they need to thrive as biological processes and organs in my body”.

He periodically undergoes electromagnetic pulses to improve muscle tone and wears blue light blocking glasses for two hours before going to sleep, which he does at the same time every night. She has regular tests, some daily, some weekly, of the kidneys, prostate, thyroid and nervous system. And when he’s finished all this, the rest of the day is spent largely studying discoveries, strategies and experimental therapies to undergo. There is no shortage of drawbacks, as he himself said, from the allergic reaction he had during an operation in which fat was injected into his face to the risk of heart malfunction when his body fat dropped to 3%. All documented and placed in a database, including 33,537 images of his intestines.



