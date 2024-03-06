From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/03/2024 – 16:00

The American businessman Bryan Johnsonwho is 46 years old and lives in Los Angeles, California, gained notoriety after starting a series of practices called the Blueprint Protocol, in an attempt to rejuvenate enough to return to the appearance he had at 18.

However, the individual has already been recognized in the business world since 2007, the year in which he founded Braintree, a business company that was sold to PayPal, from Ebay, six years later for a value of 800 million dollars (an amount equivalent to R$ 3.9 billion at current prices).

According to the New York Post, the businessman claims to have the heart of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old, and the physique and lungs of an 18-year-old. All of this would have been achieved after a daily routine called the Blueprint Protocol, which costs Bryan Johnson two million dollars a year (around R$9 million).

Who is Bryan Johnson?

However, despite gaining notoriety for the rejuvenation project, the businessman made his fortune ten years ago, with the sale of Braintree. Later, in 2014, Bryan Johnson was responsible for founding the OS Fund, a venture capital fund, making a personal investment of 100 million dollars (R$4.9 million at the current price).

Just two years later, the individual founded Kernel, a neurotechnology company that produces helmets with the ability to read brain signals and are sold for amounts equivalent to R$246,900, according to the New York Post. According to Fortune, the businessman has an estimated fortune of 400 million dollars (around R$1.9 million).

Blueprint Protocol

In an interview with Bloomberg, Bryan Johnson stated that he is trying to prove that aging is not inevitable. The individual has a team of 30 medical specialists and carries out a series of practices in an attempt to return all parts of his body to what would be the peak of health, the age of 18.

According to the businessman, “genetically”, he should have been bald, but after undergoing a series of health procedures, he supposedly recovered the integrity of his hair. Among the activities carried out by Bryan Johnson are red light therapy, topical application, microneedling and gray hair reversal.

The man claims that he has a strictly vegan diet and that he consumes a maximum of 1,977 calories daily, exercises for an hour and sleeps at the same time every night, according to the New York Post. In addition, the businessman also takes a series of supplements and juices with collagen and peptides.

In 2023, in yet another attempt at rejuvenation, Bryan Johnson exchanged blood with his own son, Talmage Johnson, aged 18. On that occasion, the businessman passed his blood plasma to his elderly father, aged 70, and received that of the young man. However, he gave up continuing with the procedure after not noticing any benefit.