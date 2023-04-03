Last night, 10 days after the confrontation against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals, the foundations of Stamford Bridge were shaken when Graham Potter was dismissed as Chelsea manager. After taking charge of the blue team in September after the departure of Thomas Thuchel, the irregularity in the Premier, where he is in eleventh position, 11 points behind the European positions, and the inability to accommodate the signings of winter such as Joao Felix, Enzo Fernández or Mudryk, have brought the English coach’s stage to an end.

Naggelsman and Luis Enrique are the favorites in the pools to straighten out Todd Boehly’s multimillion-dollar project, although, for now, the person in charge of leading the team on an interim basis will be Bruno Saltor. Along with Guardiola at City, Arteta at Arsenal, Emery at Aston Villa, Lopetegui at Wolves, Javi Gracia at Leeds and Rubén Sellés at Southampton, the former player from Valencia or Almería becomes the seventh Spanish coach in the top flight of English football.

Born in El Masnou, at the age of 42 and after playing 128 games in La Liga as a full-back, he got the opportunity to train one of the ‘greats’ in Europe. Bruno was a member of Espanyol B, Gimnástic and Lleida before joining Almería. In the Mediterranean Games, where he won the club’s first promotion to the First Division in the 2006/2007 academic year, he was a key player for Unai Emery. Led by the Basque coach, he landed at Valencia and in 2012 he emigrated to England to play for Brighton.

During his seven seasons on the English south coast, Saltor played 235 games and led the return to the elite of the ‘seagulls’ team as captain 34 years later. When he said goodbye to the playing fields, having become an idol for the city, he acted as a link between the locker room and the coach until Potter incorporated him into his coaching staff.

Bruno will make his debut at Stamford Bridge this Tuesday against Liverpool at 9:00 p.m. in the match corresponding to matchday number 29 of the Premier League.