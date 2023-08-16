America is looking for a central defender for the Opening 2023 of the MX League. The defensive zone is the most fragile line of the Eagles, so the club needs a quality element that gives them solidity and security in the background.
The duo made up of Sebastián Cáceres and Israel Reyes has not finished convincing. To this we must add that the Uruguayan defender suffered a broken nose in America’s last game in the Leagues Cup and that he will be out of the field for at least three weeks.
As if that were not enough, the situation of Néstor Araujo, another of the squad’s central defenders, has not yet been defined. The former Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna player has not been able to consolidate with the Eagles and has an offer to sign with AEK Athens of Greece.
There have been many candidates to reinforce the central defender: from Bruno Fuchs to Sergio Ramos. Nevertheless, The element that has sounded loudest to reach Coapa is the Uruguayan Bruno Méndez.
América will have to make an offer quickly if it wants to stay with Méndez, since Cruz Azul is another of the clubs interested in signing the center-back.
Bruno Méndez is a 23-year-old defender born in Montevideo, Uruguay, who currently plays for Corinthians in the Brazilian first division.. The Uruguayan defender trained at Montevideo Wanderers in his country and in February 2019 signed with Coringao Timao.
In mid-2021, the central defender was loaned to Internacional de Porto Alegre and returned to Corinthians a year later. He had his first call-up to the Uruguay senior team in November 2018.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, Méndez has a market value of approximately 5 million euros.
Cruz Azul pushed hard to get the services of Bruno Méndez in the summer market last year, but their efforts were insufficient despite having the player’s approval.
One of Méndez’s strengths is his aerial game, both defensively and in attack.
