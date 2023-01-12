Shakira and Bizarrap They released a new single worldwide that has given a lot to talk about and not only because of the lyrics about Gerard Piqué. A controversial round to the presentation of the BZRP Music Session # 53, because Briella, a young Venezuelan, affirms that the chorus is very similar to her theme “Only you”.

Who is Brielle?

María Gabriela Otaiza is the first name of the young woman who compared her song to the new song by Shakira and Bizarrap. She has been in the music industry for a long time.

According to her description on Spotify, the singer became known on social networks for her compositions. In 2021, she formally released several singles focused on the “reggaeton genre with a fresh and innovative sound.” Among Briella’s songs, “Only You” has become the most popular recently due to her statements.

“I have the collapsed message tray. The song is too similar, it’s not my thing. I love Shakira, I idolize her, I’ve been a lifelong fan and it’s even an honor that she plagiarized me… But I don’t know what to do, It’s very similar”, he mentioned in a video posted on Instagram.

Why does Briella affirm the resemblance of “Solo tú” with Shakira’s song?

The Venezuelan artist published a video on her social networks where she explained the reasons that led her to confirm the resemblance to her song “Solo tú”. This melody has a chorus similar to the ‘tiradera’ —track with strong criticism or sarcasm— that Bizarrap and Shakira premiered.

The young woman expressed that she is flattered. “I’m in shock, I’m shaking, I don’t know what to do”. Likewise, he clarified that he does not try to discredit the work of artists; since he confessed that he has admiration for both.

On the other hand, he has also tried to clarify the situation due to the criticism he is receiving for making his discovery public: “I have also received very ugly messages. I don’t want you to think that I’m doing this with bad intentions. It would be an honor for me to have credits on this song”, he said in his Instagram video.

Who is Bizarrap?

Gonzalo Julián Conde, known worldwide as ‘Bizarrap’ is an Argentine music producer and DJ. The renowned artist has specialized in genres such as trap, electronic music and hip hop.