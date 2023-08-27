Corazón Serrano has become, for more than a decade, one of the most beloved and popular orchestras in Peru, which is why the events led by its singers often become front page news. This was reflected in the last hours after the group’s social networks announced Briela Cirilo as their new vocalist. The young artist already had the chance to sing along with her classmates during her last presentation in the city of Sechura.

As you remember, this new singer enters to fill the space left by Cielo Heredia, who had only been a vocalist for a few months. Last June 20, this she decided to step aside from her. Now, Briela will have to demonstrate the reason for incorporating her alongside the experienced Lesly Águila, Kiara Lozano, among others.

How was Corazón Serrano welcoming Briela Cirilo?

To everyone’s surprise and after a massive presentation in Sechura, Corazón Serrano used his official social media accounts to officially welcome Briela Cirilo. The group asked the thousands of her followers to give her all the support in this important step in her musical career.

Corazón Serrano welcomed Briela Cirilo as its new vocalist. Photo: Instagram Heart Serrano

“We welcome a great talent, who from today will share with us, not only the stage, but a future full of projects with many goals and objectives. Welcome, Briela Cirilo!” they wrote. As expected, the announcement had hundreds of supportive comments and good wishes for the new singer of the orchestra.

Who is Briela Cirilo, the new vocalist of Corazón Serrano?

Few know that, at just 26 years old, Briela Cirilo already has extensive experience in the musical world, since she not only belonged to one of the most recognized salsa groups in Peru, but also went through two important open signal contests. Since the first months of 2020, the young woman was incorporated by Paula Arias into Son Tentación thanks to her singing skills.

Briela Cirilo with her former colleagues from Son Tentación. Photo: Instagram Briela Cirilo

At that time, the conductor of the orchestra thanked her arrival by specifying that she needed that fresh talent in her singers. “She arrived at a highly anticipated moment because we needed that talent. The first casting we had with her was completely live,” said the sauce boat.

That same year, almost at the end, he participated in one of the latest editions of “I am” imitating Ariana Grande. Her characterization impressed viewers, who thanks to her votes made her advance in the contest. However, the artist did not manage to reach the final stages, but she did manage to retain the affection of the public. Along with all these activities, the young woman is studying music at the university.

How was the passage of Briela Cirilo in ‘La voz Perú’?

In July 2022, Briela Cirilo stepped on the dreaded set of ‘La voz Perú’ to try to convince the four coaches and be able to be part of one of the teams. Singing the song ‘Lovin you’, the artist needed only a few seconds for Eva Ayllón, Christian Yaipén, Noel Schajris and Daniela Darcourt to press the red button and turn their seats around. The last of the coaches was able to recognize Briela from Son Tentación from her and dedicated some heartfelt words to her.

“I have known Briela for many years and, as I have said millions of times, I am proud to see my friends grow, to see people who come out of a wonderful group like Son Tentación, which at the time also gave me the opportunity to grow and shine. She is now with her own name to come to defend her wonderful and powerful voice, to leave that incredible lead and tell the entire country: ‘I come to defend what I do,’ ”said the also salsa singer.

