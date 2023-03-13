brendan fraser won the award tonight best Actor At the 2023 Oscar Awards, the award was given to the actor for his role in the feature film “The Whale”, (The Whale) by Darren Aronofsky.

In this film, Fraser played a morbidly obese English teacher. It was thanks to his dramatization that the actor who is currently 54 years old won the Academy nomination for Best Actor.

The sensitive film, ‘The Whale,’ directed by Darren Aronofsky also garnered Brendan Fraser other Screen Actors Guild accolades and nominations in the same category at BAFTA and Golden Globe Awards.

Fraser was one of five first-time nominees in the category. He beat out Austin Butler from “Elvis”, Colin Farrell from “The Banshees of Inisherin”, Paul Mescal from “Aftersun” and Bill Nighy from “Living”.

Who is Brendan Fraser?

Brendan Fraser is an American actor, he was born in the year 1968, he is currently 54 years old. He is remembered for being one of the most big stars of the 1990s by appearing in various children’s and suspense films.

Among the films for which Fraser is remembered are; George of the Jungle, and The Mummy trilogy.

It was precisely his appearance in The Mummy that Brendan Fraser gained a lot of success in the first years of the century, because the film released in 1999 was well received by the public and then The Mummy Returns was released in 2001 and The Mummy: The Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, in 2008.