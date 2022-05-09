With more than 90% of the votes counted, Bongbong Marcos has almost 30 million votes, more than double the closest opponent.| Photo: EFE/EPA/BERNIE SIPIN DELA CRUZ

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., known as Bongbong Marcos or BBM, was elected president of the Philippines on Monday. Son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who ruled the country between 1965 and 1986, and the infamous former first lady Imelda Marcos (whose gigantic shoe collection has entered the anecdote of world politics), the 64-year-old politician confirmed the projections. and was chosen to preside over the Asian country for the next six years.

With more than 90% of the votes counted, he has almost 30 million votes, more than double that of his closest opponent, current vice president Leni Robredo.

BBM has been in politics since 1980, when, at age 23, he became deputy governor of the province of Ilocos Norte, a position he ran for alone because his father ruled the Philippines at the time under martial law. In 1983, he became governor of the province, but fled into exile in Hawaii in 1986 after Ferdinand Marcos was deposed.

BBM and his family returned to the Philippines after the former dictator’s death in 1989. He then held various elected positions: deputy for Ilocos Norte in the Philippine House of Representatives, again governor of the province and senator.

In 2016, he was defeated by lawyer and activist Leni Robredo in the election for the country’s vice presidency (in the Philippines, votes for president and vice president are separate), a candidate that he has now defeated in the presidential race.

Analysts pointed out that BBM skillfully mobilized the younger electorate on social media, while preaching that his father’s rule was a golden age in the Philippines, despite repression and allegations that his family had embezzled up to $10. billions of public coffers – which resulted in numerous lawsuits in the country and in the United States (the latter also for human rights violations).

Sara Duterte, daughter of the current president, Rodrigo Duterte, and supported by BBM, was elected vice president this Monday.