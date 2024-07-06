The former president’s second son used social media this Saturday (6.Jul) to mock Bolsonaro’s photo with the baby of deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG)

The councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) used social media this Saturday (6.Jul) to complain about her father’s attitude towards her daughter Julia – 4th granddaughter of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He mocked the photo in which the former president holds the federal deputy’s baby Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), implying that he does not do the same with his daughter.

The councilor’s daughter with the former director of IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) Martha Seillier is 1 year and 5 months old. She was born on February 13, 2023 in Washington DC, in the United States, where the economist lived. According to Carlos Bolsonaro, the child lives in Brasília.

Bolsonaro has 4 granddaughters:

Georgia – daughter of Eduardo and Heloísa Bolsonaro;

Louise and Carolina – daughters of Flávio and Fernanda Bolsonaro;

Julia – daughter of Carlos Bolsonaro and Martha Seillier.

Both Carlos Bolsonaro and the former president do not usually publish images of the child.

Mother of Carlos Bolsonaro’s daughter

Martha Seillier left the PPI secretariat in May 2022 to take up a position at the IDB. At the time, she sent a letter to her colleagues. She praised the then Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the “courage and determination” of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

He left his position at the IDB on July 3, 2023. He did not explain the reason for his departure.

Before working in the department, she was president of Infraero from January 2019 to July 2019. She has a degree in law from UniCEUB (University Center of Brasília) and in economics from UnB (University of Brasília).

Photo by Nikolas

Nikolas Ferreira shared this Saturday, on social media, a photo in which Bolsonaro appears with Aurora Ferreira, the congressman’s daughter, on his lap.

“In the arms of my most beloved ex,” wrote Nikolas Ferreira. In the image, in addition to the congressman and the former president, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and Nikolas’ wife, Lívia Orletti, appear.

Carlos replied: “It’s cool that the guy did this to his daughter, but not to mine.”, said the former president’s son in a comment on the publication. The councilman also published a photograph of the comment and shared it on X (formerly Twitter).

After the repercussion of the comment and justifications that his daughter would be living in the United States, Carlos returned to social media to affirm that, in fact, she lives in Brasília. She also wrote that “Nikolas is a 10,000 person”.

The former president and the deputy will participate this Saturday (6.Jul.) in the opening of the Cpac (Annual Conference of Conservative Political Action), in Balneário Camboriú (SC).