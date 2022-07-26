Who is Biden’s envoy for Gustavo Petro’s inauguration?

Although it was speculated that it would be the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, who would attend the inauguration of Gustavo Petro on August 7, it has been confirmed that the person who will lead the delegation of the Joe Biden administration will be Samantha Power current head of the Agency for International Development (USAID).

The information was confirmed by Jon Finer, Senior Deputy US National Security Advisor. The official said that Power had accompanied several of the conversations given in Colombia with the new representatives of the Colombian government.

Power is a veteran war journalist who became a special assistant to President Barack Obama.. Since 2021 she has been the head of USAID, dedicating herself to the assistance provided by this agency that has financed programs in Colombia.

Power’s experience in the humanitarian field is extensive. She worked on the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and mediated on refugee and political prisoner issues.

A USAID document reads that “Power will also ensure that USAID enhances its long-standing leadership in areas including food security, education, women’s empowerment and global health.”

