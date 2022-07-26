Who is Biden’s envoy for Gustavo Petro’s inauguration?

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Samantha Power is the head of Usaid
Samantha Power is the head of Usaid
Power has participated in the US talks with the new Colombian government.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
July 26, 2022, 07:55 AM
Although it was speculated that it would be the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, who would attend the inauguration of Gustavo Petro on August 7, it has been confirmed that the person who will lead the delegation of the Joe Biden administration will be Samantha Power current head of the Agency for International Development (USAID).
(Also read: President Biden seeks to allay fears of recession in the US.)
The information was confirmed by Jon Finer, Senior Deputy US National Security Advisor. The official said that Power had accompanied several of the conversations given in Colombia with the new representatives of the Colombian government.
Power is a veteran war journalist who became a special assistant to President Barack Obama.. Since 2021 she has been the head of USAID, dedicating herself to the assistance provided by this agency that has financed programs in Colombia.
Power’s experience in the humanitarian field is extensive. She worked on the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and mediated on refugee and political prisoner issues.
A USAID document reads that “Power will also ensure that USAID enhances its long-standing leadership in areas including food security, education, women’s empowerment and global health.”
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
More news
President Biden seeks to allay US recession fears. ‘Survival Stripped’ contestant found dead
July 26, 2022, 07:55 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to be always informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Bidens #envoy #Gustavo #Petros #inauguration
Leave a Reply