The Honda NSX is now more than 30 years old, but it remains an imposing car.

Nothing to the detriment of the ‘new’ Honda NSX, but when you hear the name NSX you probably immediately think of the first generation. It has now reached iconic status. That is not surprising, because the NSX hit like a bomb at the time. The dull Honda (disrespectfully said) briefly came up with a groundbreaking supercar.

To keep the weight low, aluminum was used extensively, which was quite revolutionary. With the jet fighter-like cockpit it was (and is) also a spectacular car to see. The Honda NSX is what you get when you commission a bunch of perfectionist Japanese engineers to design a supercar.

The engine is a relatively modest 3.0 liter V6, but a 3.0 liter V6 with VTEC. From 4,800 rpm the VTEC kicks in and the beast is awakened. At low revs it is a car with a relatively quiet character. That was also the whole idea of ​​the Honda NSX: supercar experience combined with everyday usability (and reliability).

With about 273 hp, the NSX is of course not that powerful by today’s standards, but it’s about the total package. And that’s perfectly fine. It is not for nothing that the NSX is widely praised, also by people like Gordon Murray. And he does have a look at it.

We also have to mention the name Ayrton Senna, because that is mandatory if you write the Honda NSX. It is not the case that he was involved in the development from A to Z, but he did have an influence. As a result of his input, the NSX has been made a lot stiffer.

The NSX you see in the photos is executed in the most iconic color: Formula Red. This copy has 71,825 km on the counter and has been in the hands of the current owner for 31 years (!) You would think he is the first owner, but no, he bought the car second hand when it was less than a year old.

The car is in Spain and is currently being auctioned at our friends van Collecting Cars. At the time of writing, the highest bid is €42,500, but the auction will run until 19:48 tomorrow evening.

