Who is Bibi Santi, Rosa Chemical’s ex-girlfriend under house arrest

During the Sanremo Festiva, the most talked about singer was undoubtedly Rosa Chemical, stage name of Manuel Franco Rocati, 25 years old from Rivoli (Turin).

Probably, we will continue to talk about him not only for what happened during the Sanremo evenings on the Ariston stage, but also in relation to his private life, increasingly at the center of the curiosity of fans and non-fans.

In fact, there is an ex already known in the news for having been accused of the attempted murder of another rapper, Simba La Rue. It is Barbara Boscali, better known as Bibi Santi, reveals The Courier.

The facts date back to 2021, when the relationship between Bibi Santi and Rosa Chemical had already ended. The 33-year-old, also known on TikTok and OnlyFans before her arrest, had confessed to having organized the attack against her boyfriend: “But I didn’t know they would use knives, I just wanted to teach them a lesson. I just wanted Simba to be humiliated a little bit as he kept humiliating me,” she stated.

Bibi Santi was accused of organizing the attack by a third party against Simba La Rue. The woman is under house arrest, probably awaiting trial. Simba La Rua has also recently returned behind bars.