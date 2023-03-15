Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland have the future of world football in their hands. After more than a decade of having Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the benchmarks, it seems that both forwards are beginning to take over.
Thus, a debate that occurred with Leo and with CR7 at the time begins again. Who is better?
Therefore, it is necessary to expose both cases, data and arguments of each one and decide who surpasses whom.
The PSG attacker began his journey at a very young age with AS Monaco, where he shone until he became one of the most expensive signings in history.
Now 24 years old, he can say that he is already the top scorer in the history of the Parisian club, world champion and multiple Ligue 1 champion.
One of his greatest qualities is speed and dribbling, something in which he clearly surpasses Haaland. His athletic ability and field vision to find space are also outstanding. In addition, another advantage that he has is that he can play on the wings as a winger, something that Erling has not done since he is a much larger 9.
More than 200 goals, 122 assists and above all, being able to say that he has already won the World Cup give him great arguments to say that he is the best.
The Norwegian is a goal monster. The youngest to score five goals in a single Champions League game, a spectacular average of goals per game and above all, two years younger than Mbappé.
Haaland is a 9 who is self-sufficient and also a finisher. A 1.95 meter tall, great speed and a left foot with a lot of power when it comes to finishing off. 172 goals in 196 games in history.
Best header, but fewer assists (43). Again, however, he is only 22 years old, so if he continues with this scoring rate, he will be able to catch up with his rival in trophies or at least try. Although, the World Cup seems far away with Norway as his team.
Complicated answer, but it depends a lot on what you are looking for. If you want a multifunctional striker, Mbappé is your option. However, if you want a deadly area attacker, Haaland is the best.
The advantage that Erling could have over Kylian is, as already said, his age. If both maintain the level, when Haaland is 24 years old, she could be better than Mbappé, at least in statistics.
#Kylian #Mbappé #Erling #Haaland
Leave a Reply