Bad Bunny is usually accompanied by a character every time he goes on tour to different countries and cities around the world, such as Lima. It is about his younger brother, Bernie Martinez, who on more than one occasion has drawn the attention of fans and the press for his great physical resemblance to the ‘Bad Rabbit’. For this reason, we tell you more details about the relative of the Puerto Rican singer Benedict.

Although Martínez is known by the composer’s friends, he is not usually as media-oriented as his older brother; however, he is very active on social media like Instagram and often shares pictures about his daily life.

Who is Bernie Martínez and what does Bad Bunny’s brother do?

Yes ok Bernie Martinez He is not as famous as Bad Bunny, he has 199,000 followers on Instagram. Likewise, he participated in the video clip of the song by ‘Rabbit Bad’ “I seen like this”. During this process, he had the opportunity to work with other artists, including Ricky Martín.

Bernie Martínez participated in the video clip of the song “I seen like this”, in which Bad Bunny also participates. Photo: composition LR/@Mcbernie_/Instagram

Bernie Martinez shares his older brother’s taste for fashion. This is demonstrated in his social networks, in which she usually publishes images with particular outfits that are in trend.

Likewise, the content that he usually shares on Instagram has shown his interest in vehicles and speed. Another of the things that she usually does is accompany her brother in the different musical productions, festivals, award ceremonies and concerts.

Bernie Martínez usually posts images on his Instagram account in which he wears the outfits that are in trend. Photo: composition LR/@Mcbernie_

Who is Bad Bunny’s family?

Bad Bunny grew up in a middle class family from Puerto Rico. In his childhood he did not have major economic difficulties, although he did not enjoy luxuries either. His mother worked as an English and piano teacher.

His mother’s interest in music greatly influenced Benito to start composing songs and singing from a very early age. She instilled in him to develop his talent for this art and praised his aptitude for singing.

How old is Bad Bunny?

Bad Bunny, who is older than his two brothers, is currently 27 years old. He was born on March 10, 1994 in the Almirante Sur area of ​​Puerto Rico. Currently, the popular singer is one of the greatest representatives of trap worldwide.

Bad Bunny returns to Peru to offer two concerts in a row. Photo: Instagram capture

In recent years, he has managed to generate millions of revenues on the different digital music platforms. For example, according to the Celebrity Net Worth platform, which estimates the wealth of famous people, the ‘Bad Rabbit’ has earned $8.4 million on Spotify and $3.6 million on YouTube.