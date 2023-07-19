The Águilas del América team already achieved its first victory of the tournament, winning by a 3-0 win against the Camoteros del Puebla.
After having started their participation in the tournament on the wrong foot, losing surprisingly and at the last moment against Bravos de Juárez, the team is motivated and with the firm intention of reversing the bad step. It must be remembered that they have pending the matchday 2 match against Querétaro due to the poor conditions in which the Corregidora Stadium is located.
Now, stove football has become present in the American team, since the club’s coach, André Jardine, has asked the board to intensify the negotiation work for the player Bernardo Fernandes.
Who is Bernardo Fernandes?
The footballer is a Brazilian who is over 1.86 tall, and who works as a central defender, a position that urgently needs to be reinforced in the Coapa team.
He is 28 years old, and has defended the jersey of teams such as Salzburg, Leipzig, Brighton and Red Bull Brazil.
More news from America:
Also, in addition to dominating the defensive zone, he also knows what it’s like to play as a midfielder and left winger, that is, if it happened, the Brazilian strategist would have a player with alternatives on the pitch.
On the other hand, and according to the portal transfer markt, its value in the transfer market is 2.50 million euros. Undoubtedly, a footballer who could fall well in the America team in the center. In 90 min we will continue reporting.
#Bernardo #Fernandes #CANDIDATE #strengthen #American #power #plant
Leave a Reply