The 64-year-old academic Bernardo Arévalo de León won the virtual presidency of Guatemala this Sunday and managed to emulate his father’s governmentJuan José Arévalo Bermejo, who between 1945 and 1951 consolidated one of the most relevant Administrations in the country’s history.

Hand in hand with the Movimiento Semilla party, the progressive candidate intends to return to Guatemala a “spring” similar to that of his father’s government, a stage during which important advances were made in favor of citizens, such as Social Security and freedom emission of thought.

“I am not my father,” said Arévalo de León on Wednesday at the closing of his campaign.

“But I am walking the same road that he built and we are going to walk it together as a people. I have the same desire as he and the revolutionaries of 1944,” he added immediately before a large crowd in the Plaza de Constitución in Guatemala City.



Before jumping into political life, Arévalo was known as an academic dedicated to writing books and articles on civil-military relations and security.

He also had his way through diplomacy, since between 1995 and 1996 he was Guatemala’s ambassador to Spain and a year before he had been vice minister of Foreign Affairs of the Government of former President Ramiro de León Carpio.Similarly, in the 1990s he served as Guatemala’s consular secretary in Israel and also worked as a conflict conciliator for different organizations in Asia and Africa.

Closing of electoral campaigns in Guatemala.

The surprise of the elections

All the polls placed Arévalo de León in a seventh or eighth position among the almost twenty-five presidential candidates who participated in the elections on June 25.

However, Arévalo de León, leading the Seed Movement, which he founded together with a group of academics and students since 2015, swept the urban vote and achieved second place in the first round of elections, behind the former first lady, Sandra Torres Casanova, from the National Unity of Hope (UNE).

Both faced each other this Sunday in the balloting and this time the polls placed Arévalo de León as the favorite, with a vote intention of between 60 and 65 percent of the total.

A man without surprises

Arévalo de León, who served as Semilla deputy, went through the electoral campaign without surprises or scandals, faithful to his profile as a conciliatory man.

The academic kept his temper when last July, during a radio interview, they tried to make him uncomfortable because he appeared in some photos distributed on social networks in which he was seen attending an LGBTI wedding.

“Yes, of course, they are photos where I participated in that wedding in Mexico City,” he replied with total serenity before the microphones. “It’s my daughter who was getting married. And then I walked her down the aisle. She is my daughter and my family,” she replied.

He also showed temperance in the only debate held in this election campaign, on August 14. His opponent, candidate Sandra Torres, referred to him several times as “Uruguayan”, reminding him that he was born in that South American country when his father was in exile.

The progressive candidate has also been characterized by offering the electorate a frontal battle with state corruption and not negotiating with the traditional sectors of Guatemalan politics.

EFE