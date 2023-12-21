Bella Dueñasan influencer from Mexico who has caused a stir in TikTok, has recently generated concern among its followers due to a radical change in its content. Known for her beauty tips and her distinctive red hair, Dueñas has transformed her focus toward spooky events that set people on fire. alarms about your well-being.

This unexpected turn in your online career, which includes behaviors like doing the 'help sign', has created a debate among his 14 million followers about the authenticity of his experiences and the state of his mental health.

Who is the influencer Bella Dueñas?

Isabella Dueñas, mostly known as Bella Dueñas, is a Mexican content creator on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, where she has more than 7 million subscribers. She began her career on social media sharing makeup, looks and beauty tips, always standing out for her long, red hair.

Bella Dueñas is currently 26 years old. Photo: X from BD

Dueñas, who studied Dentistry, found a way to express her interests in makeup and lifestyle on social networks. In addition to his interest in cosplay and sports, particularly taekwondo, since he was young.

What happened to Bella Dueñas?

Recently, Bella Dueñas has surprised her audience by drastically changing the content of her videos, going from makeup tutorials to document paranormal experiences and possession behaviors. This includes speak in strange voices and claim to see inanimate objects moving alone.

The concern intensified when he made the 'help sign' in one of her live videos, a gesture associated with victims of domestic violence. This change has divided his followers, with some showing concern for his well-being and others speculating about the authenticity of his claims.

Did Bella Dueñas die?

Contrary to rumors circulating online, there is no concrete evidence indicating that Bella Dueñas has died. Speculation about his alleged death appears to be baseless and is not supported by reliable reports. Instead, The current concern revolves around his abrupt change in the subject matter of his videos and his general well-being..

It is important to remember that in the realm of social media, rumors and speculation can spread quickly without a factual basis.

