Who is Beka Beka, the footballer who went into crisis on the edge of a bridge?

This Friday, September 29, Alexis Bekaa professional player for Nice, a soccer team that plays in Ligue 1, threatens to jump off a viaduct more than 100 meters high.

French media reported the incident and according to RMC Sport, the 22-year-old man would be going through a emotional crisis due to a romantic breakup.

Everything indicates that it is located on the Magnan viaduct, which is located on Highway 8 in Nice, towards Italy-Aix.

Who is it?

Beka, born in Paris in 2001, arrived at Nice last summer from the Moscow club Lokomotiv, a team for which he played for only one season.

Furthermore, he spent two years in the They fallwhere he began his professional career, making his debut in Ligue 2 on December 20 in a match against Clermont Foot.

The Frenchman has been international with his U17, U18 and U19 team. Even in 2021 he played the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



This season he has yet to play a single minute for Nice and has even been left out of the squad in four of the six games the team has played.

At the moment it is known that the rescue and support services are already in the area trying to speak with the player, in addition the football team where he plays also sent a professional to handle the situation.

