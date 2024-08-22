Home policy

Anyone who uses TikTok might think that all old, white men in American hardware stores are voting for Kamala Harris. But is that really true?

Old, white men vote Kamala Harris: This is the feeling you get when you TikTok one of the currently most viewed videos on US election from a US hardware store. Over 27 million people have already seen the 39-second clip from August 18th.

The clip seems like one of the typical polls, of which there are many on TikTok: A young man with a mini microphone goes out to canvass for votes in the real world. “Excuse me sir,” he says and asks boomers between paint cans and cordless screwdrivers whether they want to vote for Donald Trump or his opponent Kamala Harris.

They all choose Kamala Harris, who also scores points with young women with her social media memes. When the questioner with the microphone says that he doesn’t find Harris so likeable, a man replies: “I don’t care. Trump is an asshole. He should go to jail.”

US election TikTok is from pro-democratic media company

If you look at the TikTok account of the creator of the video, @couriernewsroom, you will quickly notice that the channel posts almost exclusively pro-democratic content, for example a video of Bill Clinton saying: “I just turned 78 and I’m still younger than Donald Trump“ Or a clip of Michelle Obama talking about Trump’s “racist attacks.”

The company behind Courier Newsroom is called “Good Information Inc.” It was founded by political strategist Tara McGowan, who wants her media company to be a “progressive” voice against conservative, pro-Republican media. To do this, she wants to combat false information and misinformation.

The problem: The viral DIY store video is advertising for the Democratsbut disguises itself as a “normal street poll”. Because it has so many views, it has also been shown to countless people who do not know that it is PR. People are accordingly shocked in the comments: “Wow, that is so unexpected!” writes one person, since Harris is particularly popular with black voters. Another asks: “Where is this paradise?”

What does the creator of the hardware store TikTok say about Trump and Kamala?

How realistic is the mood in the hardware store in the TikTok video? Although the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in current polls for the US election between two and three percentage points ahead of Trump – however, due to the electoral system in the USA, the significance of the nationwide polls is limited. What is important are the victories in the individual states in which the Democrats or Republicans traditionally have a clear majority.

For example, Republicans have consistently won in Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Utah, Kansas, Nebraska, Idaho, South Dakota, North Dakota, Alaska and Wyoming. There, a similar poll on the US election among old, white men in a hardware store would certainly look different.

BuzzFeed News Germany asked the creator, Courier News, in which state the TikTok was recorded and how many people actually said “Trump” in the survey but were subsequently edited out. As of publication (August 22), we have not received any response.