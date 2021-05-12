The UEFA Ethics and Discipline Inspectors currently have an investigation on their hands that may be fundamental for the future of Madrid, Barça and Juventus. For these three clubs a possible sanction is in the air for creating the Super League and not retiring later, something that the other nine founding teams of the tournament parallel to the Champions did.

According to point 5.B. of article 31 of the UEFA Disciplinary Code, the next step once an investigation has been announced is to “inform the parties concerned”. That is, Madrid, Barça and Juve will receive by letter a notification that they are being investigated and the reason.

The inspectors represent UEFA in proceedings before the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body and the Appellate Body. The UEFA Executive Committee, the President, the Secretary General or disciplinary bodies may commission ethics and discipline inspectors to conduct investigations alone or in cooperation with other bodies.

Spanish and Italian on the sidelines

Cypriot Chris Georghiades is the current Chief Inspector and alongside him are 19 other members, including a Spaniard: Toni García Alcaraz. The rest are Ksenija Damjanović (Serbia), Dimitrios Davakis (Greece), Bryan Faulkner (England), Josef Geisler (Austria), Igor Gryshchenko (Ukraine), Mirjam Koller (Switzerland), Jean-Samuel Leuba (Switzerland), Amir Navon (Israel), Jürgen Paepke (Germany), Giulio Palermo (Italy), Jan Pauly (Czech Republic), Ivan Robba (Gibraltar), Prune Rocipon (France), Rute Isabel Simões Soares (Portugal), Luka Steiner (Slovenia), Aldi Topçiu (Albania) , Peter J. van Zunderd (Netherlands) and Duygu Yaşar (Turkey).

There is an important detail. As indicated in article 33 of the Disciplinary Code, the “Disciplinary and ethical inspectors must decline to participate in cases directly related to them, to their associations or to clubs of the associations they representTherefore, in the specific case of the investigation against Madrid, Barça and Juventus, the Spanish Toni García Alcaraz and the Italian Giulio Palermo are left out.