The Forbidden Stories consortium’s Story Killers investigative project reveals the existence of Team Jorge, a shadowy Israeli company offering an arsenal of illegal services: from hacking the emails of political rivals to influence campaigns that impacted dozens of elections around the world . The company has no legal existence and would have been created by former Mossad members. The case also impacts Spain and Mexico.

For several months, some twenty newsrooms participated in the research project Story Killers of the consortium Forbidden Stories about misinformation mercenaries. The operation seeks to continue the work of Gauri Lankesh, an Indian reporter investigating disinformation and “lie factories”, assassinated in 2017. The result of Story Killers reveals the existence of a specialized industry that uses all the weapons at its disposal to spread false information and manipulate the media and public opinion for the benefit of States, companies or wealthy individuals.

This Wednesday, Story Killers made known to Team George, a very discreet Israeli company that claims to interfere in several dozen elections around the world. “We have intervened in 33 presidential campaigns, 27 were successful,” the company confided to the consortium journalists Forbidden Stories who entered the company in Jerusalem posing as clients interested in their services.

Team 40, Israeli mercenaries of disinformation

Thanks to a gigantic network of fake social media accounts, Team Jorge offers its clients an arsenal of illegal services, from hacking mailboxes and private messaging of adversaries to mass distribution of influence campaigns.

“They have a platform called AZ that makes fake profiles on Twitter, Facebook, but to make them more authentic, they also create accounts on Airbnb, on Amazon, in restaurants that sell at home. And so, these profiles take on the appearance of real humans. ” explained to Radio France Internationale Fréderic Métézeau, correspondent for French Info in Jerusalem and one of the three journalists from the investigative consortium, who pretending to be clients interested in the illegal services of team 40They found the boss of this secret disinformation company in Israel.

Undercover reporters were able to witness the profile making by the machine. “You choose the gender, the color of the skin, name, origin, etc, etc. You look for a photo on the internet or in a database that makes faces and that’s it. This is how profiles are created that are undetectable for engineers security Facebook”, says Métézeau, who adds that “they have created 39 thousand of these profiles that are very easy to activate and quickly become viral”.

Regarding Team Jorge’s clients, the consortium journalist states that “it can be an official or opposition political party. It can be an electoral candidate. A company or a person involved in economic circles who wants to develop a business or for the On the contrary, they want to stain the reputation of their competitor. It can be anyone. They are not very demanding. They care little about the message and the identity, they are only interested in transmitting the messages”. Métézeau points out that there are three geographical sectors where the illegal Israeli disinformation company does not work: “They do not touch American national policy, nor Israel, nor Russia.”

Links with Cambridge Analytica

The story goes back to 2018, when the scandal broke out against the British company Cambridge Analytica, which collected, analyzed and used for political purposes the personal data of almost 87 million Facebook users without their knowledge.

Despite being accused of manipulating numerous elections, contributing to the victory of Donald Trump in 2016 and Brexit, its actors still remain in the shadows. In particular, the mysterious Israeli subcontractors, experts in hacking and whose existence and methods were revealed by the British company itself, but not their identity. She only used one name, surely a nickname, to designate the head of this ultra-secret Israeli structure: ‘Jorge’.

For more than six months, investigative journalists from the consortium Forbidden Stories they investigated and followed the track of ‘Jorge’. They found him posing as a potential middleman for an African leader eager to postpone or even cancel elections in his country.

The mysterious Israeli “consultant” – who continues to use the same moniker and sell his influence and manipulation services to the highest bidder – is now using artificial intelligence to write viral posts on demand. And he carries out remote hacking of opponents’ Telegram accounts. ‘Jorge’ boasted to undercover journalists that he had worked on “33 presidential campaigns, of which 27 were successful”.

Most of the elections in which ‘Team Jorge’ claims to have intervened took place in Africa, says Fréderic Métézeau. Who benefits? “Basically, all customers who can pay,” explains the investigative journalist: “governments, political parties of all kinds, companies that want to discredit the competition. Team Jorge does not care about the identity of the client. But there are three countries where it is stipulated not to operate: the United States, Russia and Israel.

Team Jorge tentacles in Mexico and Spain

In Mexico, the company intervened on behalf of Tomás Zerón, a former Mexican official investigated for the disappearance of 43 students in 2014, according to the website of Forbidden Stories.

Zerón, head of the Criminal Investigation Agency from 2013 to 2016, is accused of kidnapping, torture and manipulation of evidence in the case of the disappearance of the young people from Ayotzinapa (Guerrero state).

Implicated in the acquisition of the Pegasus spy program by the Mexican authorities, Zerón is currently a fugitive in Israel, which rejects his extradition.

And in Spain, Team Jorge would have intervened in the referendum, not recognized by the Spanish government, organized by the Catalan separatists in 2014, adds the consortium.

Disinformation on ‘BFMTV’

the consortium Forbidden Stories It has managed to identify about twenty disinformation operations for the benefit of States, companies or wealthy individuals. Among them, two series of videos spread on a large scale by fake Twitter and Facebook accounts controlled by Team Jorge particularly intrigue French journalists. Presented as excerpts from a newscast on the French ‘BFMTV’ network, the videos repeat exactly the same arguments from two Team Jorge campaigns: one criticizes the seizures of Russian yachts and the other attacks former Qatari attorney general Ali Bin Fetais Al- Mari.

In early January, the consortium contacted the ‘BFMTV’ channel to get to the bottom of the matter. The channel was quick to identify other dubious writings, in particular some glorifying Sudanese General Mohammed Hamdan Daglo or extolling the merits of “Moroccan Sahara,” a term used by Rabat to claim disputed sovereignty over Western Sahara.

“There would be no internal complicity. He is a journalist who decides to give information on his behalf, ignoring the rules of broadcasting”, explains Marc-Olivier Fogiel, general director of ‘BFMTV’.

An internal audit is still underway, but – according to Fogiel – it is the initiative of a “journalist who decides to report news and does it on his own, breaking broadcast rules”. The identity of the “go-between”, however, is well identified for most of the sequences: the texts and sometimes the images were provided by Jean-Pierre Duthion, a former media consultant and guide for French journalists.

*This article was originally published on R.F.I.