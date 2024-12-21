The countdown has begun. In less than a month The most anticipated time for many has arrived: Christmas. It’s time to bring out our best looks, to research the best recipes to surprise others and to see What Christmas sweets can’t be missing from any table?. The most popular in Spain are nougat, roscón de Reyes and panettone.

The latter is of Italian origin, and its history is quite curious since, as we explain here, it arose from an error. In addition, many bakeries in the country launch their own versions, each one more spectacular. Supermarkets are also added to this list, including Mercadona.

Juan Roig’s company has been around for some time bringing delicious, unique panettones to the market at affordable prices. In addition, it works together with a quite famous and respected company in the sector since, In 2020, he placed first in a world championship. What company is it? What is your story? We summarize it in the following lines.

The company behind Mercadona’s panettone

Fartons Polo is the company in charge of Mercadona panettones. They are based in Alboraya (Valencia) and are known for its production of tiger nut horchata and fartons. The latter is a typical sweet from the area with elongated shape and that is usually dipped in horchata. In Valencia, there is a pastry shop where they make this bun in XXL size.

Orange and raisin panettone, from Mercadona. Mercadona

Returning to the topic of panettones, the company has achieved a certain prestige since A few years ago they entered the II International Championship for ‘Best panettone in the world’. This competition was organized by the FIPG (Italian Federation of Pastry, Ice Cream and Chocolate).

The panettone that the company presented obtained the Gold Categorymore than enough proof to justify the quality and know-how of the company in the world of sweets.

Chocolate panettone from Mercadona. Mercadona.

Although the panettone with which the company was presented It is not the one sold in Mercadonagives us certain clues that the products in these supermarkets that carry the Fartons Polo label are good.

The panettones that Mercadona sells this year

The Valencian supermarket has launched, for this year, two kinds of panettone. One is the classicwith candied orange and raisins. It has butter as the main fat and sourdough. It has a price of 6.10 euros and is the ideal option for those who love tradition and good customs.





The second is the chocolate one. It has chocolate drops, cocoa powder, peanuts and milk powder. It costs 6.40 euros and it is the option that any ‘chocolate lover’ would like to have on their Christmas table.

Where to try the best panettones in Madrid

