Who is Beatrice Quinta, singer in the final of X Factor 2022? The Palermitan artist has arrived among the finalists of this edition of the Sky talent show. She is a singer-songwriter born in 1999, she starts writing short stories as a child and then she begins her artistic career by transforming what she writes into music, with an ironic and seductive pop style. She loves choreography and everything that falls within the definition of transformism and evolution. She writes and sings her own songs, but she also collaborates as a songwriter with other artists and writes top lines for different DJs all over Europe. At X Factor she shows many nuances of her artistic proposal, experimenting with the vocoder and measuring herself with a very interesting electropop. She makes her name at the Auditions with her unreleased lei “Se $$ o”, moving on to the Bootcamp stage without Rkomi’s approval.

Dargen D’Amico bet on her, making the first switch of his career as an XF judge to have her on his roster. At this stage, Beatrice sings a cover of Marcella Bella’s “Nell’aria”, enjoying enormous success among the audience and confirming Dargen’s very high expectations. The judge, after having listened to her twice on the Last Call, with a cover of “Il cielo” by Renato Zero and a cappella, decides to take her under her wing to fly to the Live Show. She will go all the way to the final tonight, December 8th. On Instagram is followed by over 13 thousand followers.

We have seen who Beatrice Quinta is, but where to follow the X Factor 2022 final? Is it possible to follow everything unencrypted on Tv8? The musical talent will be broadcast with the final this evening, Thursday 8 December 2022, live at 21.15 on Sky Uno (channel 108, digital terrestrial channel 455) and unencrypted live in simulcast on TV8 (on key 8 of the remote control ). Always available on demand, visible on Sky Go and streaming on NOW. To fully experience the immediate eve of the final, from 20:20 on Sky Uno and in streaming on NOW, and in simulcast on TV8, Paola Di Benedetto will be at the helm of a special episode of AnteFactor, the appointment which, as per tradition , will tell all the emotions of the last minutes before the show live from the backstage.