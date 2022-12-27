Son of art, born in Spain and raised at Celta, the 18-year-old Liverpool midfielder has already scored on Boxing Day. And the coach bets on him: “He’s an exceptional talent”
Less than two minutes after stepping onto the pitch for the second Premier League match of his career, Stefan Bajcetic was already celebrating. And with him all of Liverpool, who hope to have found in this 18-year-old Spaniard who scored in the 3-1 draw against Aston Villa, who he has cultivated over the last two years, the pivot of his midfield for tomorrow.
