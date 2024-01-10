Steiner's heir

January 10, 2024 will be remembered as the revolution day at Haas. For the first time in its still short history in Formula 1, the American team has changed team principal. So Gunther Steiner leaves the scenewho has become one of the iconic characters of the Circus in recent years – his popularity among fans of the Netflix TV series is enormous Drive to Survive – and goes up to the command bridge Ayao Komatsua Japanese man who is almost 48 years old (he will be on January 28th) who has worked in the team since the team's debut in 2016.

BAR and Renault in his past

But who is this Japanese engineer who studied in England at Loughborough University before arriving in Formula 1? Of course, this is not a newbie. In fact, Komatsu's experience in the Circus now dates back twenty years. In fact, the class of '76 made his debut in the paddock back in 2003 as tire engineer for the then British American Racing. He completed two seasons at what was then the Brackley team, before his move to Renault.

Komatsu spent ten years in the Enstone team, now Alpine, climbing the ranks one step at a time. Entered under the banner of Losanga as performance engineer in 2006, it became in 2011 Russian track engineer Vitaly Petrovbefore being joined by the Frenchman the following season Romain Grosjean. Important results were achieved with the transalpine driver – especially in 2013 – and above all a close relationship was created which led the two to work together also at Haas.

Haas since 2016

In 2016, upon his move to the newly formed American team, the Japanese was appointed Chief Race Engineer and in recent seasons he has become the right-hand man of Gunther Steiner, occupying the position of Director of Engineering. Now the further promotion to team principal, which comes in a very delicate moment in the history of Haas. Already avoiding a new last place in the standings at the end of the 2024 season could be considered a good result, given the complex situation in which this new adventure begins.