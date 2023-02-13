Attilio Fontana is confirmed as governor of Lombardy, that’s who he is

Attilio Fontana wins the regional elections in Lombardy and confirms himself as governor: this is the center-right candidate who will lead the Pirellone for another five years.

Born in Varese, Fontana, 70 years old, is a lawyer by profession: since 1980, in fact, he has owned a law firm. Long-time Northern League member, from 7 May 1995 to 13 June 1999 he held the position of mayor of Induno Olona, ​​a town of 10,000 inhabitants located in the province of Varese.

In 2000 he ran for regional elections as a councilor, being elected with 5,194. Subsequently he became president of the Regional Council, a position which was confirmed in 2005 after being re-elected in the following elections.

In 2018, after the decision of the former Lombard governor Roberto Maroni not to run for a second term, he announced his candidacy for the Lombardy region, becoming the candidate of the centre-right.

Attilio Fontana wins the elections with 49.75% of the votes against 29.09% of the centre-left candidate, the former mayor of Bergamo Giorgio Gori, becoming the new governor of Lombardy.

Among the most difficult moments of his mandate is the Covid emergency, which first hits the Lombardy region. Attilio Fontana was accused of not having been able to deal with the epidemic and of having acted with little timeliness by not ordering the red zone in the municipalities of Val Seriana, which is why on May 29, 2020 Fontana was summoned by the Bergamo prosecutor’s office as a person informed of the facts for investigations with the hypothesis of a culpable epidemic on the management of the first cases of Covid at the Alzano Lombardo hospital, on the deaths of the RSA and on the failure to establish the red zone in the municipalities of Alzano Lombardo and Nembro. In defense of him, he declares that he has proposed restrictive measures for some municipalities, which, however, would have been the responsibility of the Government to implement.

Private life

Married to Laura Castelli, from whom he was later separated, he remarried Roberta Dini, daughter of the founder of “Paul & Shark”.

Attilio Fontana has three children Maria Cristina, born in 1980 and head of the family law firm, Giovanni, born in 2000, and Marzia, born in 2002. A golf enthusiast, he is a fan of AC Milan and Pallacanestro Varese.