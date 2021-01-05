Died in Perm former head of the colony for life-sentenced prisoners “White Swan” (the city of Solikamsk, Perm Territory) Ashot Sargsyan… RIA Novosti writes about this with reference to an informed source.

According to the press service of the local police, on Sunday afternoon, January 3, a Toyota Land Cruiser 200 SUV collided with a Ford Focus. As a result of the accident, a Ford Focus passenger was injured, she was prescribed outpatient treatment. The driver of Toyota Land Cruiser 200 born in 1951 died on the spot, he was found in the car with a gunshot wound. Upon the fact of the incident, a check is carried out, all the circumstances of the incident are established.

What is known about Ashot Sargsyan?

According to Komsomolskaya Pravda, Ashot Sargsyan has been working in the penal system since the 70s. In 2002, he became the head of the White Swan special regime colony in Solikamsk. In 2010, Sargsyan retired.

In 2019, his son, former Deputy Head of the Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Perm Region, Major Edgara Sargsyan, was found guilty of attempted mediation in bribery. Sargsyan Jr. wanted to assist in opening a criminal case against a businessman from Nytva. The latter was in a civil dispute at a cost of 140 million rubles. Edgar Sargsyan offered his services former prosecutor Vasily Belkin, who reported everything to the FSB. The ex-ICR employee was sentenced to seven years in a strict regime colony, and a fine of 9 million rubles. Also, Sargsyan Jr. was deprived of the special rank of Major of Justice.